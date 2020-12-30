If Pea Ridge Planning Commissioners approve, Pea Ridge will be the site of a unique facility.

Other than electing officers for the Pea Ridge Planning Commission, there are two items on the first agenda of the year for 2021.

The items are auxiliary use 240 Slack St. (Walmart) and auxiliary structure 240 Slack St. (Walmart) which are for a drone delivery and launch hub, according to a letter from Benoit Miquel, new deployments manager of Zipline International Inc.

"Earlier this year, Zipline and Walmart partnered to create a first-in-the nation drone delivery . network that will enable Walmart to provide an increasing number of customers with fast, convenient access to health and wellness products," the letter states, adding that the partnership is scheduled to launch in 2021. "After a significant search of Walmart stores across Northwest Arkansas, we would like to first launch this service at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located in Pea Ridge. We at Zipline are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with Walmart and the City of Pea Ridge to bring safe, contactless, on-demand delivery options to local residents."

The drones can deliver about four pounds over a 50-mile radius.

Miquel also stated that the facility also provides an opportunity to expose local schools and STEM programs to state of the art technology and weekly tours are allowed.

In conclusion, Miquel wrote: "In sum, we anticipate that the safe and world class innovation we aim to bring to Pea Ridge in partnership with Walmart will offer valuable economic activity and good jobs to the city, as well as be an inspiration to students and young people that all of us can be extremely proud of."

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the court room at City Hall and is open to the public.