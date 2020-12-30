District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Juan Carlos Aldaco-Vargas, 40, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, bond forfeit

David P. Chasten, 29, failure to appear, nol prossed

Morgan S. Contreras, 31, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Latasha Reann David, 32, failure to stop at crosswalk, guilty

Anthony Jesse Demillard, 28, driving while intoxicated, guilty; drove left of center, nol prossed

Jon Paul Durgan, 39, domestic battery, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty

Daniel L. Eversole, 32, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

John L. Faulkner, 46, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Justin S. Ferris, 32, violation of protection order, guilty

Christina Ann Hall, 34, possession of controlled substance, guilty; obstruction of government operations, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Ashlee Marie Herrin, 22, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Shelley Ann Jessen, 52, speeding , nol prossed

Robert Leon Labit, 19, disorderly conduct, guilty

Mark D. Law, 23, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Alexandria Nicole Luker, 19, possession of controlled substance, guilty

Scottie Lyons, 36, assault on family or household member, nol prossed; violation of a no contact order, guilty

Samuel Braden Means, 19, contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed

April R. Olguin, 37, careless and prohibited driving, nol prossed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; violation of ignition interlock device, nol prossed; possession of open container, nol prossed; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, nol prossed; no tail lamps or reflectors, nol prossed

Elio Daniel Reyes, 23, speeding, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Stephanie F. Sears, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Audra Shirlene Smith, 37, no insurance proof present, guilty

Makayla Jean Williams, 19, possession of controlled substance, guilty; no headlights or one headlight, nol prossed