Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | December 30, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 21

Medical, Burnett Road

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Medical, Cloverdale Road

Thursday, Dec. 24

Medical, Windy Hill Road

Medical, E. Tucks Chapel Road

Friday, Dec. 25

Medical, N. Old Wire Road

Structure fire, assist Beaver Lake, 16415 Hickory Dr.

Structure fire, assist PRFD, 504 W. Pickens Road

Saturday, Dec. 26

Medical, Old Wire Road

Grass fire, 13288 Moondance Rd.

Grass fire, Mary Lane

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Sunday, Dec. 27

Medical, Elzey's Road

