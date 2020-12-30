Photographs submitted

A special thanks to everyone who adopted a Angel Tree child, donated or helped with this special program, according to officials at First Baptist Church, who said 189 children and 77 families in the community were helped to have a better Christmas. We could not have done it without the donations and volunteers. Persons from the church and Bright Futures worked on the project hosted by the Pea Ridge Ministerial Alliance. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Many volunteers worked with the Angel Tree project that provided gifts to 189 children.

Volunteers checked in families for the Angel Tree gift distribution at First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Photograph submitted

Gifts were wrapped in preparation for distribution to the 189 children who received Christmas gifts as part of the Angel Tree Ministry of the Pea Ridge Ministerial Alliance.