School Board members approved refunding bonds saving the school district money by taking advantage of lower interest rates.

The December board meeting was held virtually with four of five board members present.

Dan Lovelady of First Security Beardsley presented three bond issues, each refinanced with lower interest rates.

"We are not adding any additional term," Jeff Neil, School Board president said, explaining that the action gives the financing lower interest rates and all bonds still expire on the original date.

"All we're doing is swapping a higher interest rate for a lower interest rate," Lovelady explained. "It does not increase the millage nor the tax nor the time. That's why the board can do this."

The funds saved are not restricted. The savings on the bonds was $303,234.35, $232,141.11 and $2,056,480.47, according to Lovelady.

In other business, the board heard presentations about the new performing arts center, which is expected to be completed this month.

It is "a space designed to bring together an entire community in order to shocase the accomplishments of our students," according to school officials and will provide space for vocal music, theater and drama and instrumental music.

"It will be pretty amazing. I want to make sure the community understands their finding and vision are providing a great community opportunity," superintendent Keith Martin said. "All of our kids and parents are going to be proud of this. We're excited to be able to show it to everyone next month.

Board members also discussed that with the advanced sound systems installed, there will be a charge to outside groups using the facility.

Board member Mindy Cawthon asked if parameters had been established for using the school facilities by outside groups.

Assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld said: "As requests arise, whether internal or external, they will be addressed individually and uniquely... as we move forward in non-covid times, we will consider maintenance, sound, etc., vet the applications."

"If we have an outside event, we'll need to cover the cost of cleaning, and running the sound and lights, not to make money, but not to go in the hole," Martin said.

She said staff members will have specialized training to operate the sound and light systems.

Martin said a "gym floor issue" has delayed the opening of the gym arena and school officials are working with CR Crawford representatives to get the issue resolved. He said senior night for basketball teams will be postponed until after the Christmas break.

Board members also approved all student transfers presented.