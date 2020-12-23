TIMES file photograph

In 2019, Santa's assistant Esther Cutberth, left, joined Santa as Kayla Trager, 6, and Paisley Hammers, 4, visited with Santa at the Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Trager, daughter of Matt and Jennifer Trager, and Hammers, daughter of Josh and Becky Hammers, are all of Seligman, Mo.