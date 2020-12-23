50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 52

Thursday, Dec. 24, 1970

Merry Christmas from the staff of the Pea Ridge Graphic -- Earle Jines, Billie Jines, Linda McElmurry, Matt Jines and Doris Hanner.

Friday was Christmas party day at the kindergarten. The teacher Jean King and her students -- Tammy Sutherland, Sandy Jordan, Tracy Thomas, Vickie Tygart, Kerrie Webb, Samantha Hurd, Lora Jones, Kalene Laughlin, Rose Arnold, Steve Jordan, Douglas Howell and Donnie Tolburt enjoyed the party.

Approximately 9.2 miles of new buried telephone cable has now been installed along Hwy. 94 west of Pea Ridge, according to Gary Kuykendall of Western Arkansas Telephone Company in Gentry.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 52

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 1980

Pea Ridge employees were voted a 5% pay increase effective Jan. 1, 1981, by the City Council in a special meeting held Monday afternoon in City Hall. In addition, the Council voted to return Charles Hardy to full-time employment, voted bonuses for city employees for Christmas and approved hiring Patrolman Dave Fellows to a full-time position on the city police force.

Floyd McGinnis is still doing things for people. Saturday night the Pea Ridge 4-H Club serenaded Floyd with Christmas carols. In return, he recorded their performance and promised a copy of the tape for the family of each child involved.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 52

Thursday, Dec. 27, 1990

If you've been driving recklessly or speeding in the city limits of Pea Ridge while on your way to work, your days of violating the law with impunity are near an end, according to Police Chief Sam Holcomb.

The final 1990 meeting of the Pea Ridge City Council on Dec. 18 closed the year with efforts to clear city books, stay at full strength and look to the future.

Pea Ridge Police were involved in the arrests of two groups following the theft of copper wire from a Contel storage area in Pea Ridge, according to Police Chief Sam Holcomb, who said four people were arrested.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 52

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2000

Pea Ridge annexed land in the Big Sugar Golf Development south of the city at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 19. A public hearing on the annexation was held in October.

The Pea Ridge High School Robotics team parked this year's competition winner for a rest. After ranking 25th last year, Pea Ridge placed ninth in the national competition held Nov. 16-19 on the Texas A&M campus. The students traveling to the activity were Josh Bachler, Megan Blevins, Don Bradshaw, Russell Davis, Justin Graham, Jackie Hays, Joel Hughey, Tara Kennedy, Rachel Oliver, Mike Sanasac, Wade Tovani and Shane Wagner. Coaches accompanying were Jay and Joyce Hale and Brian Grindstff.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 52

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2010

After 40 years, two children, three grandchildren, Linda Whitaker finally got an engagement ring. In 1969, Linda Sanders and Rick Whitaker met once -- briefly when she worked at Lost Bridge Village Real Estate and he worked for Adcock Drilling in Pea Ridge. He went in the real estate office to use the telephone. She was a 1968 graduate of PRHS; he was a 1967 graduate of Rogers High School Nearly a year later, they had their first date and by Christmas he had proposed.

Smoke detectors can save lives, Fire Chief Frank Rizzio said. The Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department purchased 400 smoke detectors for area residents thanks to a $1,500 donation from the Walton Family Foundation.

One request for a home occupation is on the agenda for the January Planning Commission meeting. Chris Wing, Greer Street, has a mobile glass business and wants to list his Greer Street residence for the business.