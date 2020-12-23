Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. December 23, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 30

11:32 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Lynn Drive in reference to a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Alexander N. Lawhon, 27, Pea Ridge, in connection with two counts felony terroristic threatening; resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental operations; and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

3:33 p.m. Police arrested Wendy Merritt, 44, Bentonville, in connection with DWI; refusal to submit to chemical test; and driving left of center.

Friday, Dec. 4

3 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Bowen Street for a burglary call involving someone trying to break into a nearby residence. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jason Edward Stanley, 46, Pea Ridge, in connection with violation of a protection order and on warrants from Pea Ridge and Bentonville.

5:41 a.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Mary Phelps Drive and Gen. Franz Siegel Drive for a suspicious person call in reference to a male in a hooded jacket walking around looking in trash cans. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Austin Gibson, 27, Pea Ridge, in connection with obstruction of government operations and warrants from Pea Ridge, Bentonville and Rogers.

Saturday, Dec. 5

10:39 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on McIntosh Street for a report of fraud involving someone making a purchase over a social media account but not receiving the item after sending the funds. As a result of the investigation, police sought an affidavit for arrest for the suspect who is out of state.

5:06 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Lee Town Road for a reckless driver. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Nathaniel Levi Connerley, 22, Rogers, in connection with DWI; no proof of insurance; driving left of center

Monday, Dec. 7

7 a.m. as a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Mason McAllister, 19, Noel, Mo., in connection with possession of Sch. VI; possession of drug paraphernalia

Tuesday, Dec. 8

4:30 p.m. A set of keys were turned into police. they keys were found at Wright's Car Wash. They were placed in evidence at the police station.

9:18 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hoffman Street in reference to a physical disturbance. The suspect "began to have a seizure" while in custody and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Once he was released from the hospital, Jon Biffany, 43, Pea Ridge, was arrested in connection with third-degree battering; third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; and carrying a weapon. Police also notified the child abuse hotline.

Thursday, Dec. 10

11:26 a.m. A resident of Carr Street reported being contacted by someone with whom they had a no contact order. Police determined the order had been violated and would issue a warrant for arrest.

Friday, Dec. 11

12:52 p.m. A resident of Hickman Drive reported someone had used his social security number to file for unemployment benefits.

8:06 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Sonya Suzette Van Voast, 51, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI and head light out.

Saturday, Dec. 12

4:18 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Kevin A. Steele, 30, Springdale, in connection with warrants out of Little Flock, West Fork, Johnson and Fayetteville; driving on a suspended driver's license and no proof of insurance.

8:20 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Kyle Holt, 33, Rogers, in connection with warrants out of Gentry, Rogers and Bentonville.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

6:29 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Michael Dean Leslie, 33, Fayetteville, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a suspended license; no proof of liability insurance; and fictitious license plate.

1:42 p.m. Police were notified of an abandoned vehicle on city property. As a result of the investigation, it was determined the vehicle was stolen from Rogers and was released to Rogers Police for processing.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

3:57 p.m. A resident of Crump Street reported identity fraud concerning someone filing unemployment claims in his name.

10:31 p.m. Police assisted Little Flock Police in a high-speed pursuit along Arkansas Highway 94, Slack Street (Arkansas Highway 72) and into Bentonville.

