Beauty queens were part of the annual Pea Ridge Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Beauty queens Natalie Grahm, Miss Gateway to the Ozarks Outstanding Teen; Savannah Young, Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge 2019; Raegan Bleything, Teen Miss Pea Ridge 2019 and National American Miss Arkansas Jr. Teen.; Kailey King, Miss Pea Ridge 2020; and Kelsie Everett, Miss Rice Capital, at the 22nd annual Christmas lighting ceremony Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Miss Pea Ridge 2020 Kailey King flipped the switch to illuminate the Christmas lights in downtown Pea Ridge Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, after the annual Christmas Parade. Miss King is the daughter of Josh and Kristi Thornton.

Pea Ridge beauty queens Savannah Young, Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge 2019; Kailey King, Miss Pea Ridge 2020; and Raegan Bleything, Teen Miss Pea Ridge 2019 and National American Miss Arkansas Jr. Teen, were featured in the 25th annual Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, and lights downtown.

Kailey King, Miss Pea Ridge 2020, and Kelsie Everett, Miss Rice Capital, posed before the Christmas tree downtown Pea Ridge Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

