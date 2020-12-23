My memories don't go back to 1942, but that's when Bing Crosby came out with the Irving Berlin Christmas song called "I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas."

It became one of the most popular songs ever, especially among the winter season songs that have appeared from time to time through passing years. I'd say that musically and lyrically it is quite a bit better and finer than "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer," that sort of country song of more recent vintage. I'm expecting "I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas" to be sung for at least a hundred years, and I am all for that, whereas I'd be happy if "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" would just quietly disappear as soon as possible.

I'm thinking the "Dreaming" song may have become so popular because it presented a way of looking at a season in positive ways, during times that could have been regarded only as bleak and dreary. The song was one that fit right into the sentiment of anticipating the celebration of Christmas with family gatherings, including playing in the snow, building a snowman, going on sleigh rides, throwing a few snowballs, and possibly making snow ice cream, all accompanied with times to gather around a liberally supplied meal table, warming by the fireplace and watching the embers glowing in the evening time.

The year 1942 was war time in Europe, the Japanese Navy had just attacked Pearl Harbor, and the U.S. was building up for its involvement in World War II. So many soldiers were away from home, and thinking of home, and Bing Crosby's song evoked memories of happier times and beautiful scenes of home and family.

I've been teasing my wife because for weeks now on every cloudy day she predicts that snow will be falling soon. I keep telling her that it is still pretty warm for snow, so I will be surprised if we see snow today. Then, for this past weekend the forecasters began predicting some serious winter weather. So I changed my tune, and have been telling Nancy that she may be right this time. I won't be surprised this time if we get a snow. It will probably snow very soon. Ok, so our big storm seems to have gone south and bypassed us up here in northwest Arkansas.

Everybody was calling off their scheduled programs and events because of the threatening weather. Then, hmm, it didn't snow at all!

It is still hard to predict the weather, even with today's advanced technologies and sophisticated computer modeling. The weather forecasters certainly do a more accurate job of predicting than was the case with weather forecasters years ago, but this reminds me of the 1940s. Back then, radio stations we could tune in were scarce, TV didn't exist, so we usually listened to KWTO, "Keep Watching the Ozarks," in Springfield, Mo. Their weather forecaster was C.C. Williford. He was a pretty good weatherman, but the common saying in northwest Arkansas was, "Listen to C.C. Williford and expect the opposite, and you'll be right at least 50 percent of the time!"

I guess my wife Nancy really is dreaming of a white Christmas. I'm pretty sure she doesn't want to get out in the snow, but she wants to see the snowflakes coming down and to see the beauty of the new-fallen blanket of white, all through the window of her warm house. In a sense, for a farm-raised boy like myself, serious winter weather, falling snow and all that, is not a pleasant thing. It brings back memories of putting on layers of clothing to try to keep warm while getting out to do the farm chores, milking the cows, feeding the calves and chickens, carrying in wood for the fire, shielding one's face from the icy winds, and finally coming in to thaw out by the wood stove at the end of the day.

Nevertheless, many of us will acknowledge that there is something magnificent about a snowy scene. In the earlier days, winter beauty was celebrated by the artistry of Currier and Ives. Today, we see similar celebrations by artists like Thomas Kincade. Quite often, the scenes they depict are vintage in nature, with scenes reminiscent of the early 1900s, back in the days of horse-drawn sleighs, jingle bells, ice skating scenes, homes aglow with golden light, smiling people and happy scampering pets. While some of us old curmudgeons may remark how all that beauty overlooks the tough times to be endured in winter, these artistic scenes nevertheless remind us that the Lord has many ways of creating beauty, not the least of which is a cold wintry scene in which everything is blanketed in snow, the tree branches are glistening with coats of ice, icicles are hanging by the roof edges, and the music of cracking ice is heard as the wind stirs the tree limbs in eerie rhythm.

Manger scenes and animals lowing in a stable are usually not considered to be pleasant or beautiful, and yet the Lord has a marvelous way with mangers. And certainly God has a marvelous way with cold, snowy winters, too.

Editor's note: Jerry Nichols, a native of Pea Ridge and an award-winning columnist, is vice president of Pea Ridge Historical Society. He can be contacted by e-mail at [email protected], or call 621-1621.