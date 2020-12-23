Heath Neal's Lady Blackhawks came from behind to take a win from Rogers Heritage 46-43 on the road last week, and then blew out Huntsville 55-26 to open league play in the 4A-1 District Friday, Dec. 18.

The victories ran the team record to an excellent 8-1 mark on the young season. With the pandemic response eliminating all holiday tournaments, the team will be very busy over the holiday with four home games on the schedule. The Hawks were scheduled to take on private schools Lifeway and Providence over the past two days and they have games with Rogers (Dec. 28) and Elkins (Dec. 29) next week. Also with the pandemic response, all schedules are fluid as was seen last week with the boys' cancellations.

Game capsules:

Pea Ridge 55, Huntsville 26

Head coach Neal was very pleased with his team's effort. "The girls played hard with a tremendous effort on defense. We are not at full strength with a starter out due to the quarantine, but we had a great team effort."

The Lady Hawks exploded out of the gate, taking a 15-0 lead in the first 4 minutes of the contest and were never threatened in the mercy rule shortened event.

Blakelee Winn got things rolling with a tip off to rim layup and free throw when she was fouled in the attempt as the Hawks set the tone early. Sydney Spears scored underneath to boost the lead to 5-0 with Winn laying one off the glass a minute later for a 7-0 advantage with 5:55 showing on the clock.

Neal's full court press flipped possessions and Winn made a subsequent layup, and with Spears' inside shot going in moments later. The flurry of offense put the Hawks firmly ahead 11-0 with just over 3 minutes gone. Winn and Lauren Wright then both pulled off successive steals which they fast broke in for layups to give the home team a 15-0 lead with 2:37 left in the first quarter.

With the Hawks' lock down defense preventing the Eagles from getting any kind of a shot off inside the arc, Huntsville resorted to perimeter shooting, making a pair of those in the final 2 minutes and, along with a shot just inside the arc, rattled off 8 points. Bella Cates swished one deep from the corner to blunt the Huntsville comeback and Pea Ridge led 18-8 at the buzzer.

Huntsville ripped another trey to begin the second period and for a moment, the Huntsville faithful had a glimmer of hope as the lead was down to 7 at 18-11. Cates threw some water on that fire as she ripped another 3-pointer to regain the 10-point edge. Huntsvile answered with their first layup of the game, but Spears and Wright made steals, with each athlete converting them into layups to fatten the lead to 25-13. Cates then dropped in another long ball and with Winn stroking two of two from the line, the Hawks had their biggest lead of the game at 30-13 with 2:25 left in the half.

Huntsville hit two from the line with under two minutes left but Hayley West countered with a layup and Aidan Dayberry sank a free shot as the Hawks went into intermission with an imposing 33-15 lead.

Spears canned a free throw to start the second half, with Winn and Wright slashing through to drop in layups as the lead moved past the 20 point mark, with Pea Ridge ahead 38-16.

Huntsville managed a free throw and close in shot, but the Hawks rattled off 14 unanswered points to activate the mercy rule. Spears started the onslaught with a free toss with Winn scoring on a rebound and subsequent free throw, Dayberry hitting two of two from the line as well as a layup, with West and Cates throwing one in from downtown as Pea Ridge ran out to a 52-18 lead with under a minute to go in the third. Huntsville hit a buzzer beater trey to trim the lead to 52-21 heading into the final quarter.

With Neal going with his bench, Huntsville managed to score 5 points, all via the free throw line while the clock was fast melting. West provided the game's exclamation point as she nailed a trey with 90 seconds which became the final score.

Winn led the scoring with 16, followed by Cates with 12, Spears and West with 8 each, Wright 6 and Dayberry 5.

Pea Ridge 46, Rogers Heritage 43

The Blackhawks were on the road at the 6A War Eagles, trailing most of the contest. A big defensive effort and lights out free throw shooting under pressure helped the Hawks turn the tables and take down Heritage.

The game was closely fought in the first period with Pea Ridge gaining a narrow 10-8 by the buzzer. A pair of buckets by Blakelee Winn and treys by Bella Cates and Sydney Spears provided the Hawks' early offense.

Pea Ridge hit a cold spell in the second quarter, scoring just 6 points while Heritage had the most productive stretch of their game, outscoring Pea Ridge 15-6 to head into the break with a healthy 23-16 lead. The Hawks got field goals from Lauren Wright, Spears and Mikayla Humphrey to keep their team within striking distance.

After intermission, the Hawks came out with a nenewed purpose, nearly doubling their score with a 15-point effort. However, the War Eagles kept up their offense, throwing in 13 points to maintain their lead, 36-31, headed into the final quarter. The Hawks lit it up from behind the arc with Wright, Cates and Hayley West sparking the comeback. Winn added two field goals with Spears adding a pair of free throws to round out the scoring.

The Hawks locked it down on defense in the fourth, limiting their hosts to just 7 points. Meanwhile, Pea Ridge kept up their attack, adding 15 more points as they cruised past Heritage to take the final victory. The War Eagles forced the Hawks to win it at the line with frequent fouling but the strategy backfired as Winn converted five free throws with Wright dropping in a pair and West hitting one. The Hawks continued their bombing attack as Cates and West sank one from behind the arc. West also contributed a regular field goal as Pea Ridge emerged with the victory.

Winn led the scorers with 13, with Cates and West scoring 9 each, Wright and Spears having 7 each, with Humphrey finishing with 2.