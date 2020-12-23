Mrs. Amber Bowen's class

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a bike, fake dirt bike, robot remote control puppy, watch and a book. Love, Carson

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like soccer, hoodie, notebook, light football, baseball and hoodie. Love, Hudson

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like army men, 2 parrots, puppy, dad a new truck and to have Roko a friend. Love, Zander

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a puppy, PlayStation 5 and clothes. Love, Brently

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a gift card, FGTV book, coloring set, FGTV merch. and an Xbox. Love, Caiden

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a puppy, PlayStation 5 Pro, green Marshmello shirt, Preston's merch and remote control helicopter. Love, Eli

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a new tool box, clothes, soccer ball, backpack and 2 frisbees. Love, Abel

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a new bike, sword, Katana, PS5 and 5 Jack and Annie books. Love, Jace

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like X-Max truck, a 1 F50 4-wheeler, Nerf gun, back scratcher and sweatshirt. Love, Branden

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like roller skate shoes, I want to see you, earrings, a stuffie and ring toss. Love, Rain

Deara Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a remote dog, American Girl doll, Barbies, shoes and coloring books. Love, Emily

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like stuffed animals, shoes, coloring book, American Girl doll and back scratcher, Love, Jules

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a baby doll, dolls that are pretty, backpack, new books and LOL doll. Love, Alexis

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a baby bunny, LOL doll, love, happiness, and a cute book. Love Bre

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Alligator car wash, Nerf gun, pair of pants, a Rian toy and a bedroom for Dylan. Love, Jordan

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a basketball goal, legos, hot wheels, Wild Krats toys and Treasure Hunters. Love, Easton

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Play Station, pair of shoes, football, dirt bike and Jack and Annie book. Love, Luis

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a stuffed animal, bike, backpack, frisbee, house and shoes. Love, Brett

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a hairless cat, Cad and Vy merch, back scratcher and Rian toys. Love, Dax

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like ben and flex, pocket knife, stop the virus, sonic suit and dog. Love, Solomon Flippo

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a dirt bike, 4 wheeler, Xbox 3, Playstation 4 and gift for Mom and Dad. Love, Ruger Fletcher

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like LOL doll, baby, PJ Masks, Jojo Siwa doll and Elsa and Anna doll. Love, Oalivio Arrington

Mrs. Sarah Lamer's class

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like legos, notebook, tablet, puppy and new headphones. Love, Abigail

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like bay blade karoke, iphone, Xbox, Bay Blade video game and the best is Bay Blade. Love, Tate

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a puppy, phone and stuffed animal. Love, Colton

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Xbox, 8 underground diamonds, iphone and skateboard. Love, Tristen

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like bubble gums, 2 puppies, iphone and Apple watch, horse and tv. Love, Rosalie

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Xbox, iphone 11, mini-fridge, mini-tv and ipad. Love, Kenneth

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like iphone 3-6, puppies, soft jacket, Xbox and mini-fridge. Love, Cadence

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like slinky, phone, and stuffed animal. Love, Vaden

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Nintendo Switch, puppy, LOL set, Chia and computer. Love Sophia

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a four-wheeler, kayak, puppy, Xbox and iphone. Love, Beckett

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a real phone, notebooks, blue and pink sweater, 8 coloring books, lipstick and lotion. Love, Caroline

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Bay Blade, lunch box, dog, iphone and toy elf. Love, Benton

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like phone, puppy, water bottle, mystery gift and food for my puppy. Love, Grace

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Elsa toy, hover board, jewelry, puppy and computer. Love, Sophia

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like phone, puppy, violin, LOL set and puppy. Love, Ava

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like phone, puppy, Elsa toy and jewelry. Love, Kai

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, computer, headphones and YouTube mic. Love, Owen

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a puppy, Nintendo Switch, cat, Nerf gun and dinosaur. Love, Cooper

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a phone, two dogs, unicorn bottle and stuffed bear. Love, Nora

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a dog, go cart, phone, PS5 and crot. Love Kiptyn.

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like phone, watch, kitten and slinky. Love, Cora

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like gems, pink hat, pink gloves and Barbie. Love, Raelynn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like real phone, sweater, notebooks and real makeup. Love, Makayla

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like earbuds, Minecraft, Transformers, phone and legos. Love J.D.

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Beyblade, gun, Xbox 360 and Minecraft. Love, Russ

Mrs. Courtney Woodward's class

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Toby watch, Nintendo Switch, board games, Mario stuff and ligo stuff. Love, Quinn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like LOL stuff, toys, dolls, stuffed animal and a shirt. Love, Kennedy

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like lots of presents. Love, Lyra

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like amoga splash, cat white, cat black and a dog. Love, Jax

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like toby whach, elf on shelf, crome book, race track and dog. Love, Levi

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a very nice gif, alech rik, go cart and a ton stuff. Love, B

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would lke a very nice tobi watch, merch, toys, cloths and Minecraft toy. Love, Paxter

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Nintendo switch, snoke toy, splash toy, and fiper toy. Love, Jace

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like notebook, crayons, kitty and stuff. Love, Kay

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like elf, motr ecx, drbick and xbox. Love, Juliann

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a real kitten, a real dog, and a real phone. Love, Owen

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a baby pupy, a baby citen, ipod, a real wood set and baby rabit. Love, Justen

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a robot, scwighe, dog, Elsa doll and fuon. Love, Maia Rose

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Nerf gun, bike, football, bascitball and poop slime. Love, Austin

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Among Us, Nerf gun, Legos, phone and PC. Love, Boston

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a growing baby aliv, real baby cat, real phone, LOL and Barbie drem hous. Love, Rose

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like legos, tutle, bike, lego pirat games and toby wach. Love, Cooper

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like slime, squooshce, American girl dolls, phone and stuffed animal. Love, Kenzie

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Barbie doll house, slime, 5 LOL dolls, trumpet and toy phone. Love, Tarryn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Nerf guns, dog, cat, football and heid blankets. Love, Lef

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like doll hose, a doll, LOL dolls and more dolls. Love, Kenzie

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like new cup, new toys, ipod and more presents. Love, Gracelyn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like LOL dolls, American girl dolls, nerf guns and stuffed animals. Love, Rowyn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like xbox, nerf and cht nrpene. Love, Ri

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a real unicorn, robot, a play catsle, nitndo switch and tera. Love, Lyra

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a cat robot, a flut, a Tsufee, a oramit and a robot. Love, Parker

Mrs. Mindy Hanna's class

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a VR head set, dresses for dolls, mittens makeup, book and bike. Love, Kinley

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like my family to be together and hang out with my family. Love, Trey

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a monster truck, hot wheels, Christmas cane and garbage trucks. Love, Austine

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Barbie dream house, go to the beach, farm set, art set and blu bike. Love, Journey

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Xbox one, Rian's toy review, dog, Gus the Gummy Gator and snuggly stuffed animal. Love, Marc

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like for wheeler, big gun and lots presents. Love, Milo

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Bey blade, Pokemon stuff and more toys. Love, Jordon

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like glitter rainbow, Barbie pack, farm playset and doll hous. Love, Anistyn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like legos, remote control car, remote control airplane and toys. Love, Dimitri

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a new ipad, legos and Uno Big. Love, Brooks

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a light saber and lots of nice toys. Love

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like stuffed animals, toy dog and Hatchimals. Love, Raelyn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like LOL doll, skates, horse, Barbie park and Barbie pool. Love, Emily

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like balls, cars, legos meet Dude Perfect and a Nerf gun. Love, Bently

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a car that can drive on water, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 3, new dog and new cat. Love, Luke

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like electric scooter, 4 wheeler, legos, Nintendo and motorcycle. Love, Izaiah

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a horse and cowboy hat and toys. Love, Aaron

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a toy jeep, unicorn stuffed toy, Pete the Cat book, a toy kitchen and quilt. Love, Sydney

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like trampoline net and baby doll. Love

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like action figure, Nintendo switch, games, shoes and poster. Love, Dalton

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a monster truck, microphone, fire fighter, Nerf gun and robots. Love, James David

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a turtle and lizard, bow chameleon, punching bag, bigger phone and neblys. Love, Cooper

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Nintendo switch and nice toys. Love, Lawrence

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like legos, i pod, Nerf gun, bike and candy. Love, James H.

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like LOL dolls, blue pants, puppy, necklace and dress. Love, Addi

Ms. Michelle Scholtes' class

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a driveable Batman car, Spiderman and 5 robots. Love, Gavin P.

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a globe, stuffie, Hyrule warriors and toys. Love, Elizabeth

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Barbie Dollhouse, LOL stuff, Frozen bike, Frozen night clothes and Barbie dolls. Love, Abby Phillips

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like LOL Dolls, stuffies, books, dress and shoes. Love, Abigail Roller

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like car toys, boots, puppy, dragon and skate board. Love, Adan Garcia

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like 40 Halo guys, plants vs. zombies toys, Halo movie, Halo game for xbox and deadpool gloves. Love, Dean Grimes

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like slime, white kitten and some toys. Love, Delilah Partain

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like playdoh, watch, teddy bear r2d2 and bb8. Love, Eli Brewer

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a dino, Godzilla and Star Wars toys. Love, Jackson Howell

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Mickey Train, all Mickey clubhouse playsets, full set of Thomas minis, 100000000 legos and Micky Mouse Clubhouse balloon. Love, Evan Fox

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Ryan bike, pokemon, candies, Ryan car and ninja turtle stuff. Love, Ezekiel Delgado

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like shoes, pants, shirt and toys. Love, Franky

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Barbie, slime, bike, soft blanket and LOL doll. Love, Jayleen

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a motorcycle toy, toy 4-wheeler, Legos set, Legos Ninjago bike and sleeping bag. Love, Jed P.

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Legos, books and more Legos. Love, Jensen

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a lovey cat, stuffed dog, Spiderman toys, Lego set and tablet. Love, Lucas

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Rottweiler, Nerf guns, Avengers stuff, Jurassic world toys and night light. Love, Sully

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a doll camper, Elsa and Anna dolls, lots of hair bows, Barbie and Mermaid stuff. Love, Sutton

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Nerf gun, remote car and other stuff. Love, Troy

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like RC car, bubble gum, new whistle, bigger dirt bike and big stuff. Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like RC car, new socks, desk chair, skittles and sweater for my Dad. Love, Jamon Howley

Mrs. Dawnitta Henson's class

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a trash truck, bat cave, and a remote-control car. Love Alex

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a Hot Wheels, nerf gun, Pickles, Okra, and Takis. Love Brantley

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a chicen, gurd dog, xbox, mur fhon, and a fren. Love Bryce

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a barbee, water bottle, new soxa, JoJo Book and some baby clothes. Love Brystol

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a maset, puppy, baby doll, baby carriage, and dresses. Love Charlee

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas is year I would like an ultimate garage, super cool car, trampoline, toy crane, and a toy boat that has a car, crane, and a tiny boat on it with a shark. Love Clayton

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a nerf gun, Hot Wheels, Football, and a battery car. Love Eli

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a bike, dinosaur, nerf, dog, and a drone. Love, Elijah

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like an ornament, puppy, baby cat, Woodsie animal and a Woodsie kitchen. Love Ella

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a big cat that walks and closes her eyes, can meow, and loves to dress up. Love, Evalynn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a paw patrol set, ziggle, remote car, Packers jersey, and a Chiefs helmet. Love Hank

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a playset, phone, and a shoboat. Love Huntlee

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice, For Christmas this year I would like a go cart and a toy ride able dirt bike. Love, Jeremiah

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice, For Christmas this year I would like a pointer, skirts, dress, dolls, and a barbie head. Love, Kelsey

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice, For Christmas this year I would like a toy helicopter, a battery car, cartine car, and a nerf gun. Love, Landon

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a guitar, Ken clothes, a new pair of heels, a karaoke machine, and some new jewelry. Love Lily

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like intend switch, pinball, Legos, evengers, and a monolpy game. Love, Luke

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an Xbox series X, skate bored, trampoline, and a golf it. Love Mason

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a baby Yoda, a FitBit, Xshot Laser Tag, FGTEEV 6 pack, and a raptin captain hook ship. Love Matthew

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like Barbie stuff, Doctor stuff, JoJo Siwa Stuff, Hair stuff, and an American Doll. Love Natalee

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an action figure, remote control jeep, baseball & bat, hot wheels, and a hoodie. Love Raiden

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a truck, costyoum, a car, hat, and a backpack. Love Ryder

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an Lol, dress, crown, more Lols, and a pfone. Love, Sadie

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a JoJo Siwa doll that talks, a skateboard, big Elsa doll from Frozen 2, skates, and board games. Love Shaylynn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an elf stuffy, a camera what you can see the pictures on, bubble machine, blue clues stuffy, and a frisbe. Love Sully