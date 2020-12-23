Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
First Grade Santa Letters by Annette Beard | December 23, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Mrs. Amber Bowen's class

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a bike, fake dirt bike, robot remote control puppy, watch and a book. Love, Carson

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like soccer, hoodie, notebook, light football, baseball and hoodie. Love, Hudson

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like army men, 2 parrots, puppy, dad a new truck and to have Roko a friend. Love, Zander

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a puppy, PlayStation 5 and clothes. Love, Brently

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a gift card, FGTV book, coloring set, FGTV merch. and an Xbox. Love, Caiden

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a puppy, PlayStation 5 Pro, green Marshmello shirt, Preston's merch and remote control helicopter. Love, Eli

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a new tool box, clothes, soccer ball, backpack and 2 frisbees. Love, Abel

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a new bike, sword, Katana, PS5 and 5 Jack and Annie books. Love, Jace

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like X-Max truck, a 1 F50 4-wheeler, Nerf gun, back scratcher and sweatshirt. Love, Branden

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like roller skate shoes, I want to see you, earrings, a stuffie and ring toss. Love, Rain

Deara Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a remote dog, American Girl doll, Barbies, shoes and coloring books. Love, Emily

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like stuffed animals, shoes, coloring book, American Girl doll and back scratcher, Love, Jules

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a baby doll, dolls that are pretty, backpack, new books and LOL doll. Love, Alexis

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a baby bunny, LOL doll, love, happiness, and a cute book. Love Bre

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Alligator car wash, Nerf gun, pair of pants, a Rian toy and a bedroom for Dylan. Love, Jordan

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a basketball goal, legos, hot wheels, Wild Krats toys and Treasure Hunters. Love, Easton

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Play Station, pair of shoes, football, dirt bike and Jack and Annie book. Love, Luis

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a stuffed animal, bike, backpack, frisbee, house and shoes. Love, Brett

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a hairless cat, Cad and Vy merch, back scratcher and Rian toys. Love, Dax

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like ben and flex, pocket knife, stop the virus, sonic suit and dog. Love, Solomon Flippo

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a dirt bike, 4 wheeler, Xbox 3, Playstation 4 and gift for Mom and Dad. Love, Ruger Fletcher

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like LOL doll, baby, PJ Masks, Jojo Siwa doll and Elsa and Anna doll. Love, Oalivio Arrington

Mrs. Sarah Lamer's class

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like legos, notebook, tablet, puppy and new headphones. Love, Abigail

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like bay blade karoke, iphone, Xbox, Bay Blade video game and the best is Bay Blade. Love, Tate

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a puppy, phone and stuffed animal. Love, Colton

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Xbox, 8 underground diamonds, iphone and skateboard. Love, Tristen

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like bubble gums, 2 puppies, iphone and Apple watch, horse and tv. Love, Rosalie

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Xbox, iphone 11, mini-fridge, mini-tv and ipad. Love, Kenneth

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like iphone 3-6, puppies, soft jacket, Xbox and mini-fridge. Love, Cadence

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like slinky, phone, and stuffed animal. Love, Vaden

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Nintendo Switch, puppy, LOL set, Chia and computer. Love Sophia

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a four-wheeler, kayak, puppy, Xbox and iphone. Love, Beckett

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a real phone, notebooks, blue and pink sweater, 8 coloring books, lipstick and lotion. Love, Caroline

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Bay Blade, lunch box, dog, iphone and toy elf. Love, Benton

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like phone, puppy, water bottle, mystery gift and food for my puppy. Love, Grace

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Elsa toy, hover board, jewelry, puppy and computer. Love, Sophia

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like phone, puppy, violin, LOL set and puppy. Love, Ava

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like phone, puppy, Elsa toy and jewelry. Love, Kai

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, computer, headphones and YouTube mic. Love, Owen

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a puppy, Nintendo Switch, cat, Nerf gun and dinosaur. Love, Cooper

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a phone, two dogs, unicorn bottle and stuffed bear. Love, Nora

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a dog, go cart, phone, PS5 and crot. Love Kiptyn.

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like phone, watch, kitten and slinky. Love, Cora

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like gems, pink hat, pink gloves and Barbie. Love, Raelynn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like real phone, sweater, notebooks and real makeup. Love, Makayla

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like earbuds, Minecraft, Transformers, phone and legos. Love J.D.

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Beyblade, gun, Xbox 360 and Minecraft. Love, Russ

Mrs. Courtney Woodward's class

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Toby watch, Nintendo Switch, board games, Mario stuff and ligo stuff. Love, Quinn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like LOL stuff, toys, dolls, stuffed animal and a shirt. Love, Kennedy

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like lots of presents. Love, Lyra

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like amoga splash, cat white, cat black and a dog. Love, Jax

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like toby whach, elf on shelf, crome book, race track and dog. Love, Levi

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a very nice gif, alech rik, go cart and a ton stuff. Love, B

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would lke a very nice tobi watch, merch, toys, cloths and Minecraft toy. Love, Paxter

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Nintendo switch, snoke toy, splash toy, and fiper toy. Love, Jace

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like notebook, crayons, kitty and stuff. Love, Kay

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like elf, motr ecx, drbick and xbox. Love, Juliann

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a real kitten, a real dog, and a real phone. Love, Owen

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a baby pupy, a baby citen, ipod, a real wood set and baby rabit. Love, Justen

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a robot, scwighe, dog, Elsa doll and fuon. Love, Maia Rose

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Nerf gun, bike, football, bascitball and poop slime. Love, Austin

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Among Us, Nerf gun, Legos, phone and PC. Love, Boston

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a growing baby aliv, real baby cat, real phone, LOL and Barbie drem hous. Love, Rose

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like legos, tutle, bike, lego pirat games and toby wach. Love, Cooper

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like slime, squooshce, American girl dolls, phone and stuffed animal. Love, Kenzie

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Barbie doll house, slime, 5 LOL dolls, trumpet and toy phone. Love, Tarryn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Nerf guns, dog, cat, football and heid blankets. Love, Lef

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like doll hose, a doll, LOL dolls and more dolls. Love, Kenzie

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like new cup, new toys, ipod and more presents. Love, Gracelyn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like LOL dolls, American girl dolls, nerf guns and stuffed animals. Love, Rowyn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like xbox, nerf and cht nrpene. Love, Ri

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a real unicorn, robot, a play catsle, nitndo switch and tera. Love, Lyra

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a cat robot, a flut, a Tsufee, a oramit and a robot. Love, Parker

Mrs. Mindy Hanna's class

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a VR head set, dresses for dolls, mittens makeup, book and bike. Love, Kinley

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like my family to be together and hang out with my family. Love, Trey

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a monster truck, hot wheels, Christmas cane and garbage trucks. Love, Austine

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Barbie dream house, go to the beach, farm set, art set and blu bike. Love, Journey

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Xbox one, Rian's toy review, dog, Gus the Gummy Gator and snuggly stuffed animal. Love, Marc

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like for wheeler, big gun and lots presents. Love, Milo

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Bey blade, Pokemon stuff and more toys. Love, Jordon

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like glitter rainbow, Barbie pack, farm playset and doll hous. Love, Anistyn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like legos, remote control car, remote control airplane and toys. Love, Dimitri

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a new ipad, legos and Uno Big. Love, Brooks

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a light saber and lots of nice toys. Love

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like stuffed animals, toy dog and Hatchimals. Love, Raelyn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like LOL doll, skates, horse, Barbie park and Barbie pool. Love, Emily

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like balls, cars, legos meet Dude Perfect and a Nerf gun. Love, Bently

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a car that can drive on water, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 3, new dog and new cat. Love, Luke

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like electric scooter, 4 wheeler, legos, Nintendo and motorcycle. Love, Izaiah

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a horse and cowboy hat and toys. Love, Aaron

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a toy jeep, unicorn stuffed toy, Pete the Cat book, a toy kitchen and quilt. Love, Sydney

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like trampoline net and baby doll. Love

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like action figure, Nintendo switch, games, shoes and poster. Love, Dalton

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a monster truck, microphone, fire fighter, Nerf gun and robots. Love, James David

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a turtle and lizard, bow chameleon, punching bag, bigger phone and neblys. Love, Cooper

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Nintendo switch and nice toys. Love, Lawrence

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like legos, i pod, Nerf gun, bike and candy. Love, James H.

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like LOL dolls, blue pants, puppy, necklace and dress. Love, Addi

Ms. Michelle Scholtes' class

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a driveable Batman car, Spiderman and 5 robots. Love, Gavin P.

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a globe, stuffie, Hyrule warriors and toys. Love, Elizabeth

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Barbie Dollhouse, LOL stuff, Frozen bike, Frozen night clothes and Barbie dolls. Love, Abby Phillips

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like LOL Dolls, stuffies, books, dress and shoes. Love, Abigail Roller

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like car toys, boots, puppy, dragon and skate board. Love, Adan Garcia

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like 40 Halo guys, plants vs. zombies toys, Halo movie, Halo game for xbox and deadpool gloves. Love, Dean Grimes

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like slime, white kitten and some toys. Love, Delilah Partain

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like playdoh, watch, teddy bear r2d2 and bb8. Love, Eli Brewer

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a dino, Godzilla and Star Wars toys. Love, Jackson Howell

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Mickey Train, all Mickey clubhouse playsets, full set of Thomas minis, 100000000 legos and Micky Mouse Clubhouse balloon. Love, Evan Fox

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Ryan bike, pokemon, candies, Ryan car and ninja turtle stuff. Love, Ezekiel Delgado

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like shoes, pants, shirt and toys. Love, Franky

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Barbie, slime, bike, soft blanket and LOL doll. Love, Jayleen

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a motorcycle toy, toy 4-wheeler, Legos set, Legos Ninjago bike and sleeping bag. Love, Jed P.

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like Legos, books and more Legos. Love, Jensen

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a lovey cat, stuffed dog, Spiderman toys, Lego set and tablet. Love, Lucas

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Rottweiler, Nerf guns, Avengers stuff, Jurassic world toys and night light. Love, Sully

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a doll camper, Elsa and Anna dolls, lots of hair bows, Barbie and Mermaid stuff. Love, Sutton

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a Nerf gun, remote car and other stuff. Love, Troy

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like RC car, bubble gum, new whistle, bigger dirt bike and big stuff. Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like RC car, new socks, desk chair, skittles and sweater for my Dad. Love, Jamon Howley

Mrs. Dawnitta Henson's class

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a trash truck, bat cave, and a remote-control car. Love Alex

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a Hot Wheels, nerf gun, Pickles, Okra, and Takis. Love Brantley

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a chicen, gurd dog, xbox, mur fhon, and a fren. Love Bryce

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a barbee, water bottle, new soxa, JoJo Book and some baby clothes. Love Brystol

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a maset, puppy, baby doll, baby carriage, and dresses. Love Charlee

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas is year I would like an ultimate garage, super cool car, trampoline, toy crane, and a toy boat that has a car, crane, and a tiny boat on it with a shark. Love Clayton

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a nerf gun, Hot Wheels, Football, and a battery car. Love Eli

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a bike, dinosaur, nerf, dog, and a drone. Love, Elijah

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like an ornament, puppy, baby cat, Woodsie animal and a Woodsie kitchen. Love Ella

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a big cat that walks and closes her eyes, can meow, and loves to dress up. Love, Evalynn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a paw patrol set, ziggle, remote car, Packers jersey, and a Chiefs helmet. Love Hank

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a playset, phone, and a shoboat. Love Huntlee

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice, For Christmas this year I would like a go cart and a toy ride able dirt bike. Love, Jeremiah

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice, For Christmas this year I would like a pointer, skirts, dress, dolls, and a barbie head. Love, Kelsey

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice, For Christmas this year I would like a toy helicopter, a battery car, cartine car, and a nerf gun. Love, Landon

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a guitar, Ken clothes, a new pair of heels, a karaoke machine, and some new jewelry. Love Lily

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like intend switch, pinball, Legos, evengers, and a monolpy game. Love, Luke

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an Xbox series X, skate bored, trampoline, and a golf it. Love Mason

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a baby Yoda, a FitBit, Xshot Laser Tag, FGTEEV 6 pack, and a raptin captain hook ship. Love Matthew

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like Barbie stuff, Doctor stuff, JoJo Siwa Stuff, Hair stuff, and an American Doll. Love Natalee

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an action figure, remote control jeep, baseball & bat, hot wheels, and a hoodie. Love Raiden

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a truck, costyoum, a car, hat, and a backpack. Love Ryder

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an Lol, dress, crown, more Lols, and a pfone. Love, Sadie

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a JoJo Siwa doll that talks, a skateboard, big Elsa doll from Frozen 2, skates, and board games. Love Shaylynn

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an elf stuffy, a camera what you can see the pictures on, bubble machine, blue clues stuffy, and a frisbe. Love Sully

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT