TIMES photograph
More than 100 people visited Santa Claus at the Pea Ridge Community Library Friday, Dec. 18, during the drive-by Santa visit event. "Everyone maintained social distancing and stayed in their cars. Overall, if was a success!" said Ashdon Wilson, programming and social media coordinator.
