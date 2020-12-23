It's Christmas.

The frustrations of this past year with the restrictions imposed by governments in response to the covid-19 pandemic seem to have propelled people into a greater need to celebrate than in years past.

One of my favorite Christmas songs, "Sweet Little Jesus Boy," is not one of the most popular. It was written by Robert MacGimsey and published in 1934. MacGimsey was from Louisiana. One snowy Christmas eve, he was walking along the streets in New York City, seeing people coming and going from the nightclubs.

"As an apology to Jesus," MacGimsey wrote "Sweet Little Jesus Boy" with the repeated refrain, "We didn't know who you were."

"Sweet little Jesus Boy --

They made you be born in a manger.

Sweet little Holy Child --

Didn't know who You was.

Didn't know You'd come to save us, Lord;

To take our sins away.

Our eyes was blind, we couldn't see,

We didn't know who you was.

The song then takes an immediate, personal turn as it acknowledges Christ knows the troubles of all:

Long time ago, you was born,

Born in a manger low,

Sweet little Jesus Boy.

The world treat you mean, Lord,

Treat me mean, too,

But that's how things is down here --

We don't know who You is.

With great sadness, and humility, the song ex­presses the message of Christ understood by some but missed by so many:

You done told us how, we is a tryin'!

Master, You done show'd us how, even when you was dyin'.

Just seem like we can't do right,

Look how we treated You.

But please, Sir, forgive us, Lord --

We didn't know 'twas You."

This song, written during the depths of the Great Depression, when people were suffering, is applicable to this year, in 2020, when many people are suffering.

Do you know the origin of Christmas? Let's consider the origin -- the incarnation of Jesus Christ.

In Luke 2, it states: "For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord." (Luke 2:11)

In John, it states: "In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God ... He was in the world, and the world was made by Him and the world knew Him not ... And the Word was made flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld his Glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth." (John 1:1, 10, 14)

From Isaiah 7:14: "Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and you will call him Immanuel." The name Immanuel means "God with us" and indicates the divinity of Jesus.

John 3:16-18 states: "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God."

"That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon, and our hands have handled, of the Word of life; (For the life was manifested, and we have seen it, and bear witness, and shew unto you that eternal life, which was with the Father, and was manifested unto us;) That which we have seen and heard declare we unto you, that ye also may have fellowship with us: and truly our fellowship is with the Father, and with his Son Jesus Christ. And these things write we unto you, that your joy may be full." (1 John 1:1-4)

•••

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]