In the general election Nov. 3, 66.38% of voters cast ballots in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays in Pea Ridge.

That action will negate a ban approved by city officials in 1940 prohibiting the sale of alcohol in the city on Sundays.

City Council members will consider an ordinance (Ord. No. 695) at the Dec. 29 council meeting to amend the city's municipal code to allow the sales. The ordinance repeals Ordinance 8 which prohibited the sale of beer, wines and other alcoholic beverage on Sundays. That ordinance was passed Jan. 12, 1940.

The ordinance prohibits the sale of "spirituous, vinous or malt liquors" before 7 a.m. or after midnight on Monday through Sunday or at any time on Christmas Day. The sale is allowed from 7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Sunday.

The ordinance amends Pea Ridge Municipal Code 4.28.12.B.2 retail beer and light wine off-premises hours of of operation.

Sales of alcohol on Sundays began Dec. 13, 2020. City prosecutor Jay Williams issued an opinion that the state process preempted the city ordinance.