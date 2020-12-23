The city budget for 2021 is $10,188,455, up from the 2020 budget of $9,368,990.

The budgets for most departments rose commensurately. The park budget remained the same -- $34,825, as did the Fire Department Act 833 of $25,000, the Highway Improvement budget of $8,000 and the undercover operations budget of $20,000.

The budget for the library decreased from $75,390 for 2020 to $60,830 for 2021.

City officials approved the 2021 budget at the November City Council meeting after working with city department heads during a committee of the whole.

Line items under city general receipts increased, with the exception of a decrease in rental income from $5,000 to $1,200, police grant from $80,000 to 0, and police donations from $5,000 to 0. State turnback was expected to decrease from $90,000 to $78,000.

Most city general line item expenditures increased. Decreases were shown in contract labor from $600 to $500; dues, fees, registrations from $32,000 to $28,000; insurance from $3,200 to $2,500; loan payment on the building from $64,000 to 0; repair and maintenance on building from $14,000 to $10,000; equipment repair and maintenance from $4,400 to $4,000; vehicle maintenance and repair from $2,500 to $1,500; and travel/education from $10,000 to $5,000.

Fees for council and planning increased from $30,000 to $38,000 and engineering fees doubled, increasing from $5,000 to $10,000. Costs for IT tripled going from $2,000 to $6,000. Legal fees increased from $23,000 to $30,000. Expenditures for mosquito control doubled from $5,000 to $10,000. Repair of street lights increased from $10,000 to $25,000.

Salaries under city general increased from $200,000 to $225,000 and retirement increased from $9,500 to $15,000.

Under the Police Department budget, salaries increased from $857,000 to $870,500 and a line item was added for retirement reflecting $1,750.

The Library portion of city general showed an increase in salary from $65,000 to $75,000.

City of Pea Ridge

Total 2021 budget

Receipts^2020 Budget^2021 Budget

Bond account^$50,000^$50,000

City general^$4,162,425^$4,517,200

City park^$34,825^$34,825

Fire Dept.^$681,350^$746,800

Fire Department Act 833^$25,000^$25,000

Highway improvement^$8,000^$8,000

Impact fees^$300,000^$310,000

Library^$75,390^$60,830

Sewer Dept.^$1,109,000^$1,229,400

Street Dept.^$732,000^$814,000

Street fund^$200,000^$300,000

Undercover operations^$20,000^$20,000

Water Dept.^$1,971,000^$2,072,400

Total receipts^$9,368,990^$10,188,455

Expenditures

Bond account^$50,000^$50,000

City general^$4,162,425^$4,517,200

City park^$34,825^$34,825

Fire Dept.^$681,350^$746,800

Fire Dept. Act 833^$25,000^$25,000

Highway improvement^$8,000^$8,000

Impact fees^$300,000^$310,000

Library^$75,390^$60,830

Sewer Dept.^$1,109,000^$1,229,400

Street Dept.^$732,000^$814,000

Street fund $200,000^$300,000

Undercover operations^$20,000^$20,000

Water Dept.^$1,971,000^$2,072,400

Total expenditures^$9,368,990^$10,188,455