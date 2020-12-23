Brightwater Memorial

United Methodist Church

Garfield

Christmas Eve services will be held at 3 and 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Only 32 people are allowed at any event due to covid-19 restrictions and masks and social distancing will be followed. For information: www.bit.ly/bmumc.

First Baptist Church

Pea Ridge

Church is meeting with restrictions; check out the church website for guidelines. We are online with all services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube, Children's ministry will stream at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook, Student ministry will stream at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Instagram. See the schedule anytime on our website: prfbc.org/upcoming-online-events.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

Church services are in its sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m. Six-foot social distancing must be observed at all times with designated seating. Face masks are required. Additional face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are also available.

New Life Fellowship

Pea Ridge

Watch our Live Stream at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at youtube.com/channel/UCAank20NuICTfNLEY RaxuHw.

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church

We continue to meet at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. each Sunday to accommodate those who want to worship and to meet within the guidelines from the Bishop.

It is also uploaded to the church website and can be heard on KURM 100.3FM at 10:30.

The Ridge Church

Pea Ridge

Services are held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Ridge Youth meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For information, email theridgechurchpr.com.

Twelve Corners Baptist Church

Church will meet inside at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays.

•••

