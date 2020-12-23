Sign in
Blackhawk basketball coaches by Annette Beard | December 23, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Heath Neal

Blackhawks

Head coaches

Varsity: Trent Loyd

Jr. High: Dalton Palarino

Assistant coaches:

Shay Baldwin (not pictured)

Dalton Palarino

Blake Rudolph

Lady Blackhawks

Head coaches

Varsity: Heath Neal

Jr. High: Dylan Kinney (not pictured)

Assistant coaches:

Reed Smith

Dylan Kinney (not pictured)

Kyndra Meeker (not pictured)

photo
Trent Loyd
photo
coach Dalton Palarino
photo
Reed Smith
photo
Blake Rudolph

