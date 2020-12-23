Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | December 23, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Medical, Walnut Valley Trail

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Medical, Sheppard Road

Medical, Indian Hills Boulevard

Structure fire, assist Little Flock FD, 4001 Highplains Dr.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Medical, Bryant Lane

Medical, Walnut Valley Trail

Thursday, Dec. 17

Structure fire, assist PRFD, 1052 Nemmet Dr.

Structure fire, assist BV FD, 8745 Wild Cherry Drive

Saturday, Dec. 19

Medical, Andy Jack Road

Medical, Coose Hollow Drive

Sunday, Dec. 20

Possible structure fire, assist NEBCO, 17611 Tate Rd.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT