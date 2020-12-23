Sunday, Dec. 13
Medical, Walnut Valley Trail
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Medical, Sheppard Road
Medical, Indian Hills Boulevard
Structure fire, assist Little Flock FD, 4001 Highplains Dr.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Medical, Bryant Lane
Medical, Walnut Valley Trail
Thursday, Dec. 17
Structure fire, assist PRFD, 1052 Nemmet Dr.
Structure fire, assist BV FD, 8745 Wild Cherry Drive
Saturday, Dec. 19
Medical, Andy Jack Road
Medical, Coose Hollow Drive
Sunday, Dec. 20
Possible structure fire, assist NEBCO, 17611 Tate Rd.
