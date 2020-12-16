Photograph by Samantha Huffman

Lady Blackhawk Blakelee Winn was honored with a commemorative basketball by coach Heath Neal Friday, Dec. 11, in celebration of Winn's 1,000 point achievement. "We're super proud of Blake and her accomplishments," Neal said. "She's been a tremendous player, both on and off the court. To reach 1,000 points is not something that comes easily. In the five years I've been here as head coach and two before as an assistant, I've only had two kids reach it. Hollyn Davis was the other one. We're super proud of Blakelee!"