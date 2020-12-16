Photograph by Samantha Huffman Lady Blackhawk Blakelee Winn was honored with a signed basketball from coach Heath Neal Friday, Dec. 11, in celebration of Winn's 1,000 point achievement.
Photograph by Samantha Huffman
Lady Blackhawk Blakelee Winn was honored with a commemorative basketball by coach Heath Neal Friday, Dec. 11, in celebration of Winn's 1,000 point achievement. "We're super proud of Blake and her accomplishments," Neal said. "She's been a tremendous player, both on and off the court. To reach 1,000 points is not something that comes easily. In the five years I've been here as head coach and two before as an assistant, I've only had two kids reach it. Hollyn Davis was the other one. We're super proud of Blakelee!"
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.