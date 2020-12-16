The snow began falling by mid morning Sunday, Dec. 13, and continued throughout the day in Pea Ridge country.

By noon, 2.5 inches of snow had fallen on Pea Ridge and by 1 p.m., there was 3.5 inches, according to retired meteorologist Billy Ryan of Pea Ridge. Depth of the snow varied in different places. Ryan, who lives in a subdivision in Pea Ridge, said there was 5 inches by 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sledding, snow-ball fights, snow-man building and the making of snow angels entertained the residents of the area -- the youngest of whom had not seen snow here.

In February 2011, Pea Ridge students were out of school for a week due to snow.

"It's been a while," school superintendent Keith Martin said, as for when Pea Ridge Schools have missed many days for a significant snow fall although there have been a couple of days missed due to slick roads.

For Monday, Dec. 14, Pea Ridge schools switched to virtual classes and Monday basketball games were canceled. The regular School Board meeting scheduled for Monday was changed to virtual.

Pea Ridge Street Department personnel treated hills and intersections before the snow fell and then were on standby for the day. As the snow fell, city street employees worked diligently clearing the roads inside the city limits.

"We had three trucks and a grader on the roads," said Nathan See, Street Department superintendent. "We used a little over 120 tons of mix -- sand and salt."

See said he remembers was a smaller snow, possibly 3.5 inches, in 2013, but said the last big one was 2011. In 2011, See said Street Department crews worked 36 hours straight.

"This one, the weather worked in our favor," See said, who said he has ordered more supplies and has a new blade on the snow plow in preparation for any more snow. "What I liked the most about yesterday -- the kids thoroughly enjoyed it!"

"Everybody was waving and appreciative," he said, referring to city residents waving at street crews clearing streets within the city.

He said there were a total of 56 man hours used and by Sunday evening, all roads inside the city limits were passable.

A representative with the Arkansas Highway Department said the main roads in the area were in good shape by Monday morning.