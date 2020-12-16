November 2020
Municipal^2016^2017^2018^2019^2020
Avoca^$8,461^$6,892^$7,175^$8,948^$11,888
Garfield^$8,751^$11,560^$12,065^$11,304^$18,584
Pea Ridge^$52,433^$55,016^$62,733^$55,687^$94,751
County
Avoca^$8,833^$8,443^$8,933^$10,412^$11,709
Garfield^$9,087^$8,685^$9,190^$10,711^$12,045
Gateway^$7,331^$7,007^$7,414^$8,641^$9,718
Pea Ridge^$86,778^$82,942^$87,758^$102,284^$115,031
