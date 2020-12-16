50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 51

Thursday, Dec. 17, 1970

Several Pea Ridge area churches have announced their plans for the Christmas season. Pea Ridge First Baptist will have its Christmas program during the regular evening worship service Dec. 20. Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church will have a service Dec. 20.

The junior class will present their play, "Get Witch Quick," at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in the Pea Ridge gymnasium. Members of the cast are Ruby Kinney, Shirley Weston, Connie Creekmore, Janice Greene, Patti Brown, Joyce Yousey, Vikki Orndorff, Peggy McKinney, Linda Swinney, Jean Brown, Debbie Morgan, Martha Dean, Saresa Street, Peggy Arnold, Marty Snow, Jerry Carnes, Larry Johnson, Mark McAllister, Sammy Hurd and Jerry Collins. Prompter is Judy Palmer.

A gathering of what is believed to have been the largest number of Boy Scouts ever to visit the Pea Ridge National Military Park at one time took place last Saturday. About 80 to 100 of the scouts met at the Park to visit the museum and embark on the park's 10-mile hiking trail.

The Pea Ridge Jaycees will sponsor a wild coon hunt Dec. 19. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winners.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 51

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 1980

Following discussion with Tom Tougaw, district director, Farmers Home Administration of Harrison, Thursday, the Pea Ridge City Council approved a projected operating budget for the new sewer system and a letter of intent to meet conditions of FmHA on the financing of the city's sewer project.

Franchise ordinances for Continental Telephone Company and Carroll Electric Cooperative to operate in Garfield were approved by the Garfield City Council Friday. The franchise tax rate for both utilities was set at 2% of the gross bill for residents of Garfield.

First Federal of Rogers held a grand opening for its Pea Ridge branch. Branch manager was John Lasater. Assistant manager was Ruby Bradrick and teller was Sheree Fisher.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 51

Thursday, Dec. 20, 1990

The Pea Ridge City Council is expected to approve the appointment of an alderman for Ward II. The vacancy occurred when alderman Joe Hart decided to run for mayor and nobody qualified to seek the seat he was vacating. Hart lost to incumbent Mayor Mary Rogers.

The president of the Arkansas U.S. Highway 62 Association said the association has made significant progress during its three years of existence.

The first state report card has been issued, according to Pea Ridge School District superintendent Marvin Higginbottom.

Fire dues of $25 are due Jan. 1 for persons living outside the Pea Ridge city limits but within the Fire Department territorial jurisdiction.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 51

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2000

By the time it was finished, a winter snowstorm had dumped as much as 10 inches of snow and ice over Pea Ridge country last week. Starting Tuesday night, the snow continued until midday Wednesday.

Lonnie Barnett became the newest member of the Pea Ridge School Board Monday when he was appointed to fill this year of Ron Mullikin's unexpired term.

Pea Ridge National Military Park superintendent John Scott announced that an environmental assessment is available for public comment for 15 days beginning Dec. 20 and ending Jan. 4.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 51

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2010

The keys have been relinquished. No money exchanged hands, but ownership of the former ambulance substation for Volunteer Ambulance Service Inc., more recently known as VAS Ambulance Service Corp., is now the property of Richard Hurd, the owner of the land on which it sits.

A total lunar eclipse occurred during the late hours of Dec. 20 and the early hours of Dec. 21, the winter solstice, turning the moon from its usual silver to a glowing red.

Many Pea Ridge school children were blessed with shoes and socks just before the Christmas break thanks to Cheryl Tillman and school nurse Val Colburn, co-founders of Heart & Sole, and Pea Ridge Optimists Justin Bradford, president and Alice and Charles Crabtree, who presented shoes and socks to the children.

Brandon Jones was honored as firefighter of the year at the recent Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Christmas dinner. He was also named top responder.