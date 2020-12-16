Saturday, Dec. 5
2:08 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, E. Lancashire Blvd. / N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Bella Vista
Sunday, Dec. 6
1:19 p.m. Medical, psychiatric/behavior problems, Hayden Road, Pea Ridge
Monday, Dec. 7
12:23 a.m. Medical, unconscious/fainting, N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge
12:43 a.m. Lift assist, Blair Circle, Pea Ridge
2:01 p.m. Unknown problem, Hayden Road, Pea Ridge
3:09 p.m. Medical, chest pain, Hallack Lane, Pea Ridge
4:45 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East Ark. Hwy. 72 / Spanker Creek Road, Bentonville
6:30 p.m. Medical, psychiatric/behavior problems, Barris Lane, Pea Ridge
Tuesday, Dec. 8
9:49 p.m. Medical, seizures/convulsions, Hoffman Street, Pea Ridge
Wednesday, Dec. 9
5:44 a.m. Medical emergency, West Tucks Chapel Road, Rogers
7:38 p.m. Structure fire, mutual aid, Billingsley Drive, Bella Vista
Thursday, Dec. 10
5:12 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, fire only response, Curtis Avenue / Slack Street, Pea Ridge
Friday, Dec. 11
5:05 a.m. Medical, breathing problems, Cherry Street, Pea Ridge
2:48 p.m. Public service, Cherry Street, Pea Ridge