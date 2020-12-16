Sign in
Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

2:08 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, E. Lancashire Blvd. / N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Bella Vista

Sunday, Dec. 6

1:19 p.m. Medical, psychiatric/behavior problems, Hayden Road, Pea Ridge

Monday, Dec. 7

12:23 a.m. Medical, unconscious/fainting, N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge

12:43 a.m. Lift assist, Blair Circle, Pea Ridge

2:01 p.m. Unknown problem, Hayden Road, Pea Ridge

3:09 p.m. Medical, chest pain, Hallack Lane, Pea Ridge

4:45 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East Ark. Hwy. 72 / Spanker Creek Road, Bentonville

6:30 p.m. Medical, psychiatric/behavior problems, Barris Lane, Pea Ridge

Tuesday, Dec. 8

9:49 p.m. Medical, seizures/convulsions, Hoffman Street, Pea Ridge

Wednesday, Dec. 9

5:44 a.m. Medical emergency, West Tucks Chapel Road, Rogers

7:38 p.m. Structure fire, mutual aid, Billingsley Drive, Bella Vista

Thursday, Dec. 10

5:12 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, fire only response, Curtis Avenue / Slack Street, Pea Ridge

Friday, Dec. 11

5:05 a.m. Medical, breathing problems, Cherry Street, Pea Ridge

2:48 p.m. Public service, Cherry Street, Pea Ridge

