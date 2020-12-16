Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Benton County

Nov. 30

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Using a Styrofoam cup as a scoop in the sugar bin. Inside ceiling of ice machine has growth and debris buildup.