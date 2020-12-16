Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Health Dept. inspections by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Benton County

Nov. 30

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Using a Styrofoam cup as a scoop in the sugar bin. Inside ceiling of ice machine has growth and debris buildup.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT