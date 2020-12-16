Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Benton County
Nov. 30
Cannonball Cafe
311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Using a Styrofoam cup as a scoop in the sugar bin. Inside ceiling of ice machine has growth and debris buildup.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.