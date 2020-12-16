City officials were to consider accepting a bid from Republic Services at the December City Council meeting.

The monthly meeting regularly scheduled on the third Tuesday of the month was rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 29, in order for council members to amend the 2020 budget at the last possible moment.

Other items on the agenda include:

An ordinance approving Sunday alcohol sales which were approved by voters at the November election;

An ordinance annexation Clements Homes on Dove Road;

An ordinance rezoning K-Vest property on Hayden Road;

An ordinance approving the final plat of Belmont Reserve subdivision;

A resolution amending the 2020 budget to reflect actual income and expenditures;

A resolution appointing the city attorney and a resolution appointing the city prosecutor; and

Consider an employee cost of living raise.

Due to a positive test result for covid-19 on an employee, city officials are contemplating whether to hold the meeting or postpone until January.