Photograph submitted

The PRHS cheer team competed in the Southern Spirit Federation Cheerleading Competition in Bentonville Saturday, Dec. 12, and won first place 1-4A CO-ED Division and judges' choise in Overall Best Cheer, Overall Best Tumbling and Overall Best Pyramid. Coach is Courtney Hurst.

Photograph submitted

Pea Ridge Junior High Cheerleaders won first place Saturday in the 4A All-girl competition. Blackhawk Jr. High cheerleaders are, front from left: Savannah Young, Mya Lundy, Macy Trammel, Hannah See and Hailey Snarr; and second row from left: Sadie Christensen, Ava Clark, Makenna Keene, Emily Scott and Caley Hightower. Not pictured because quarantined are Miley Humphrey, Avery Moore, Hayley Phillips, Lacy Williams and Kennedy Williams. "We have lost five cheerleaders this week due to close contact to covid. They have been through so many quarantines and so many changes and yet they just kept pushing!" coach Amber Harrison said. "I'm so proud of their resielence, grit and their determination! They hit the mat Saturday with 10 girls. And still got zero deductions and beat our score from the last competition!!"