Courtesy photograph
On Sunday, Dec. 13, the Jamie and Shelby Yeager family took on a personal challenge to build a huge snowman. The Yeagers, who, with their children, Samantha and Tyler, live in Summit Meadows subdivision in Pea Ridge. The feat took most of the day, and resulted in a snowman that was more than 10 feet tall.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.