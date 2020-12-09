Sign in
Santa to be at Library December 9, 2020 at 6:37 a.m.

Santa Claus is coming to the library!

We have some very close contacts at the North Pole and we are delighted that Santa is coming to visit the library! He has requested a few things from his visitors:

• Please stay in your cars. If Santa gets sick, no one can have Christmas!

• Please wear a mask to protect Santa, his elves, and everyone else around you.

• If you would like to bring Santa a letter with your wish list, make sure to put your return address on the envelope and Santa will send you a letter.

If you have any questions, please contact the Pea Ridge Community Library at [email protected] or call 479-451-8442.

Happy Holidays!

•••

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is a clerk of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.

Library hours

Monday-Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Curbside pickup: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Website: pearigecommunitylibrary.org

Email: [email protected]

