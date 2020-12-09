50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 50

Thursday, Dec. 10, 1970

A six-room house owned and occupied by the Clyde Morrison family of near Garfield burned to the ground Sunday afternoon. Morrison was away at the time of the fire, but Mrs. Morrison and the couple's five children were home. The family survived but lost all their belongings.

Chancerly Judge Ted Coxey has dismissed a case in which several Pea Ridge area residents asked for a hearing to determine if a restraining order should be issued to the Benton County Humane Society to prevent the erection of the proposed Benton County Animal Shelter near Pea Ridge.

Ray G. Mann, Garfield, recently received a 30-year award from the Arkansas Highway Department. Mann donated land to the Highway Department for a maintenance headquarters. The land is located near the junction of highways 62 and 72 east of Pea Ridge.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 50

Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1980

Thirty-four Pea Ridge art students will exhibit their work in the Pea Ridge High School Art Club's exhibit Sunday, Dec. 14, in the school cafeteria.

Miss Debbie Janette Benson, one of the latest additions to the Pea Ridge Elementary School faculty, has been selected one of the Outstanding Young Women in America.

John Shasteen, Pea Ridge, a member of Weston Street Chapel in Pea Ridge, has been on a missionary trip to Guatemala and Central America.

Opening this week in Pea Ridge is the local branch of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Rogers. The building, complete with solar panels, is on South Curtis Avenue just south of the southwest corner of Curtis Avenue and Slack Street.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 50

Thursday, Dec. 13, 1990

Two Pea Ridge brothers opened an independent, full service Firestone tire and automotive service center on North Curtis Avenue. The business, owned by Leon and Charlie Partain, is named Pea Ridge Tire and Automotive.

The Pea Ridge School Board examined in-school suspension, heard recommendations from the Curriculum Committee, noted improved finances, reported on the state board meeting, altered bus specifications and discussed future personnel needs.

Several hundred parents, students and fans filled one side of the Pea Ridge High School gymnasium Sunday to hear the Christmas concert of the Glee Club and Intermediate and High School Band.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 50

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2000

Pea Ridge Schools sent their students home at 10 a.m. Monday as freezing rain turned to snow and the thermometer continued to drop. First a blanket of ice, followed by a heavy snowfall blowing horizontally in the icy breezes covered the small community.

Santa turned out, along with churches, businesses and bands to parade through Seligman, Mo., Saturday for its 15th annual Christmas parade.

City capital expenditures as the reason for the increase, the City Council passed a $310,626 budget for 2001 at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 5. An almost 50% increase of the 2000 budget of $208,723, the new budget includes $50,0000 for improvements to Tall Oaks Road, $20,000 for remodeling City Hall, $13,000 for a storage building and fencing for city equipment and $6,000 for a truck.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 50

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2010

The reality of a multi-purpose facility took one step forward when School Board members approved school superintendent Mike Van Dyke's recommendation to let the project out to bid at Monday's Board meeting.

Surveillance cameras will be installed in both Pea Ridge High School and Pea Ridge Middle School after School Board members approved a recommendation by superintendent Mike Van Dyke to accept the low bid of $97,753 from Dunke Fire and Security for the cameras and surveillance system.

A Pea Ridge student, Garret Morgan, volunteered his time to help others recently as he assisted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Dec. 4 and 5 for the wounded warrior hunt on Beaver Lake at Dam Site Park for soldiers injured while serving our country. Morgan, 15, is a sophomore at Pea Ridge High School.