Pea Ridge Schools Menus December 9, 2020 at 2:00 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 14

Breakfast: Super donut, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, garden salad, mixed vegetables, garlic toast, Mandarin oranges, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or hot pocket

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, applesauce cup, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or BBQ rib patty

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, craisins, milk

Thursday, Dec. 17

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Hot dog on whole-grain bun, baked beans, celery sticks w/ ranch, strawberry cup, milk

Friday, Dec. 18

Breakfast: Pop Tarts, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$3.75

