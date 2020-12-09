Monday, Dec. 14
Breakfast: Super donut, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, garden salad, mixed vegetables, garlic toast, Mandarin oranges, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or hot pocket
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, applesauce cup, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or BBQ rib patty
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, craisins, milk
Thursday, Dec. 17
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Hot dog on whole-grain bun, baked beans, celery sticks w/ ranch, strawberry cup, milk
Friday, Dec. 18
Breakfast: Pop Tarts, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75