The new 1,850-seat arena/gymnasium is scheduled to open this month at the new Pea Ridge High School, according to athletic director Tony Travis. Including standing room and handicap seating, with spaces allotted for wheelchairs, he said it can seat more.

With state-of-the art amenities including a jumbo-tron (video scoreboard) above the center of the court, the arena has student sections at either of the basketball court and visitors' seating and home-fan seating on either side of the court.

There is a video room where athletes can view films of events for training. There are locker rooms, complete with wooden lockers decorated with Blackhawk logos, coaches' and officials' room, office for the athletic director, laundry rooms for teams,

The white maple court floor has a Blackhawk head painted on. The stain is clear so the floor looks light.

Entrance to the lobby is at floor level, with entrance to seating on the upper level. There is an elevator to provide access for people who can't climb the stairs. Around the concourse, there is a concession stand, a hospitality room, a room Travis is contemplating calling the "Lookout" with television screens, tall tables and chairs -- "kind of a hang-out area," Travis said.

Travis said there are plans for accommodating social distance seating per state Health Department regulations due to covid-19.

Access to the floor will be limited, Travis said, with all visitors -- both home and out-of-town -- asked to enter from the upper concourse.

On Monday, Dec. 7, city building official Tony Townsend said he had given the school district the certificate of occupancy.