Edyth Lammey wrote a column for the Pea Ridge TIMES and was a community correspondent for many years, sharing news of Brightwater in the Garfield area.

Lammey, 87, died Dec. 3.

She wrote a letter to the editor in June 2009, announcing her retirement from writing for the paper after suffering from Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

Her final paragraph in her letter was: "The purpose of this letter is to say 'thank you' for having been so good to me. The yellow legal pad will have to retire now. And a big 'thank you' to all the people who walked through this dark valley with me and my Jesus who was always at my side. There were so many people who looked up information on the Internet for me, the cards, letters, prayers and my family at Brightwater Church." It was dated June 3, 2009.

In 2011, she graciously shared a morel mushroom hunt and the mushrooms with the newspaper editor. Belying her age, she led through the ravines and across the Ozark hills near her home.

Over the next 10 years, she would occasionally call the newspaper office asking if there was room for a column and there always was. Her hand-written notes on the yellow legal paper were welcomed. Her pithy, homespun insights were a window into the heart of this community.

