No. 2^Leah Telgemeier^5’5
Junior High Lady Blackhawks are coached by head coach Dylan Kinney and assistant coaches Kyndra Meeker, Reed Smith and Heath Neal. Manager is Bryar Lipscomb.
No. 1^Morgan Gaston^5’4
No. 11^Rebekah Konkler^5’5
No. 3^Zoe Litchfield^5’5
No. 10^Kayleigh Mathis^5’9
