Jr. High Lady Blackhawk basketball Ninth-graders by Annette Beard | December 9, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption No. 2^Leah Telgemeier^5’5

Junior High Lady Blackhawks are coached by head coach Dylan Kinney and assistant coaches Kyndra Meeker, Reed Smith and Heath Neal. Manager is Bryar Lipscomb.

photo
Dayberry
photo
No. 1^Morgan Gaston^5’4
photo
No. 11^Rebekah Konkler^5’5
photo
No. 3^Zoe Litchfield^5’5
photo
No. 10^Kayleigh Mathis^5’9

