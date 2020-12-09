Courtesy photographs

The 25th annual Christmas Parade awards were presented Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, immediately before the parade began. Winner of the Best Vintage Vehicle was Ronnie Nixon. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Elfin Magic — Lil' ’Hawks' Daycare

Grand Champion — Crystal & Chase Roy

Holiday Spirit — Rick Brouwer & Friends

Reason for the Season — First Baptist Church, Garfield

