Best Vintage Vehicle — Ronnie Nixon
The 25th annual Christmas Parade awards were presented Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, immediately before the parade began. Winner of the Best Vintage Vehicle was Ronnie Nixon. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Elfin Magic — Lil' ’Hawks' Daycare
Grand Champion — Crystal & Chase Roy
Holiday Spirit — Rick Brouwer & Friends
Reason for the Season — First Baptist Church, Garfield
Mia Cardenas, daughter of Elizabeth Cardenas, unit director of the John & Maxine Watson Black Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of Benton County enjoyed riding on the club's float during the annual Pea Ridge Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
