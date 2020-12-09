Thursday, Dec. 3

1:06 a.m. Wendy Merritt, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; driving left of center; violation of ominbus DWI Act, first offense

3:35 a.m. Tristan Hall, 18, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, residential burglary; first degree criminal mischief

10:33 p.m. Christopher Michael Brand, 41, Garfield, by BCSO, two counts rape; two counts second degree sexual assault; second degree sexual assault; first degree terroristic threatening; first degree terroristic threatening; two counts sexually grooming a child

Friday, Dec. 4

4:58 a.m. Jason Edward Stanley, 46, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of a protection order

8:26 p.m. Austin Gibson, 27, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, two failure to appear from Bentonville; obstructing governmental operations; contempt of court

Sunday, Dec. 6

3:35 a.m. Amy Fabrizio, 47, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, driving with suspended driver's license; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; improper lane use; violation of omnibus DWI Act, first offense

3:27 p.m. Matthew Riche, 37, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, shoplifting

Monday, Dec. 7

12:21 a.m. Desa Watkins, 18, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia