In an extremely brief special Planning Commission meeting, five of the seven Planning Commission members met at the request of developer Kevin Felgenhauer and approved the final plat for Belmont Subdivision.

"It's pretty well done," Felgenhauer told city officials.

City department heads and representatives Mike Nida and Nathan See said Felgenhauer had met the city's requirements.

Belmont Subdivision, containing 16 lots, is on the north side of West Pickens Road just east of St. Clair Street.

Felgenhauer asked for the special meeting at the end of the Tuesday, Dec. 1, regular monthly meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 1:04 p.m. Developers are required to pay for any special meetings called at their request.