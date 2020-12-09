Blackhawk Jr. High Basketball team with Coach Buddy Seamster. Standing, Dennis Bell, Jerry Mills, Larry Tacker, Ricky Hall, Mike Case and Dennis Sweeney. Managers were Larry Laramore and J.C. Beaver Kneeling were Stanely Patterson, David Glasscock, DAvid Whitmer, Ronny Patton, Joey Elington and Ronald Jones. Not pictured were Jamie Beard and Robin Ivy.

"We don't know exactly when Pea Ridgers started playing basketball, but it seems certain that it was soon after Pea Ridge High School was formed in the old Pea Ridge College building in 1916 that basketball came to be a game played by the students," according to Jerry Nichols, local historian.

The first basketball court was begun by Charlie Tetrick and had concrete walls and an oak board floor. The backboards were fastened to the concrete walls. That structure was never finished, according to Nichols.

After construction of the new red brick school building in 1930, Nichols said many Pea Ridge folk wanted a "real gym." Using volunteer labor, gathering funds and materials as they were able, area residents finished the new gym in 1936, Nichols said. That gym was demolished.

Another "new" gym was constructed in 1974. That gym still stands and is used as the Intermediate School Gym.

In September 1968, several photographs were published in the Pea Ridge Graphic (forerunner of the Pea Ridge TIMES) of former Pea Ridge basketball teams. The photographs were sent to the Graphic by Ernestine R. Berry and her brother, Jack Ricketts of Kansas City. They identified the team of 1921, 1922, 1923 and 1924 as being comprised of John Walker, Ross Ricketts, Ray Walker, Wilbur Lee and Walter Jefferson.

The team of 1924, 1925 and 1926 included Thomas R. Ivy, coach, Homer Patterson, Theron "Tip" Woods, Glenn Walker, Jack Ricketts, Elmer Terrick and Calvin Putman. Mr. Ivy was principal in 1924.

Many artifacts, photographs and articles are available to view in the Pea Ridge Museum and the Pea Ridge School Heritage building.

With the completion of the new gymnasium/arena, the former high school gym will become the junior high school gym.

PRHS Basketball District Champions 1934: front from left, John Black and Lynn Ricketts; back, from left: Klyce Walker, Russell Walker, Hugh Patterson, Nelson Hardy, Pryor Armstrong, Joe Price and Coach L.L. Horn. Won 10 trophies in a four-year period (nine trophies and a $20 bill).

PRHS basketball champions of 1926: from left, Calvin Putman, Floyd Walker, Homer Patterson, Glenn Walker, Jack Rickets, Theron Woods and Roscoe Schell. This outstanding team was known as "The Ants."

PRHS senior high basketball team, kneeling: Ross David, Franklin Walker, Mike Adams, Eddie Slane, Dennis Cottrell, Fred De'Angelo, James Hendrix and Gary Raymer; standing: managers Larry Laramore and J.C. Beaver, Kenneth Howell, Jerry Clanton, Doug Cooley, Bill Patton, Gary Boyd, Calvin Jobe, Jerry Bowman, Stevie Patton and Bruce Bowen, scorekeeper Terry Coffee and coach Joe Dorman.

PRHS 1926 Benton County Basketball Champions Trophy Homer Patterson and Jack Ricketts