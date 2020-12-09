Sunday, Nov. 29
Medical, West Tucks Chapel Road
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Medical, South Ridge Road
Structure fire, assist NEBCO, 14596 Alvin Seamster Rd.
Unattended controlled burn, 964 Radar Rd.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Structure fire, assist NEBCO, 12480 Ventris Rd.
Medical, Radar Road
Motor-vehicle collision, Woods Lodge Road
Friday, Dec. 4
Medical, Gramling Road
Medical, Andy Jack Road
Sunday, Dec. 6
Medical, Boundary Line Road
