Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | December 9, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Medical, West Tucks Chapel Road

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Medical, South Ridge Road

Structure fire, assist NEBCO, 14596 Alvin Seamster Rd.

Unattended controlled burn, 964 Radar Rd.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Structure fire, assist NEBCO, 12480 Ventris Rd.

Medical, Radar Road

Motor-vehicle collision, Woods Lodge Road

Friday, Dec. 4

Medical, Gramling Road

Medical, Andy Jack Road

Sunday, Dec. 6

Medical, Boundary Line Road

