50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 49

Thursday, Dec. 3, 1970

The special election to determine whether to uphold the City Council purchase of two downtown buildings for City Hall carried -- 197 to 136.

The Pea Ridge School Board voted to petition the Benton County Equalization Board to employ qualified, professional appraisers for the purpose of appraising all real and personal property in the County. Superintendent Andrew Widener said this is a county-wide movement and the proposition is being presented to all School Boards of the county.

The Pea Ridge kindergarten will hold its annual Christmas program Thursday, Dec. 10, in the basement of the First Baptist Church.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 1980

At the Nov. 25 meeting of the Benton County Quorum Court, after hearing County Judge A.E. Norwood tell of a "shortfall" of money for the completion of the current year, the justices of the peace took action recommended by the Finance Committee to help the county through the period.

The pavilion for the Pea Ridge Park was much closer to completion as the concrete for the foundation was poured. Gary Mohr and Earle Jones worked to prepare the foundation.

The School Board approved a proposed budget of $993,512 for the 1982-1983 school year. The millage rate required to raise the income to meet the expenditures was retained at 62, the rate that has been in effect since 1974.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 49

Thursday, Dec. 6, 1990

The Pea Ridge City council has been active in decision making in what would normally be a between session period. At a called meeting Nov. 29, the Council called for bids on a computer system, hired a third police officer, announced plans for upgrading streets, reprimanded a city employee and authorized the purchase of recorded tape reproduction equipment.

The only grandchild of the founder of the Pea Ridge College, Alice Dean M. Stover, 85, of Bella Vista, died Wednesday, Nov. 28, 1990, in St. John's Hospital in Joplin, Mo. She was the only grandchild of Professor Roberts, founder of the college. Her great-grandparents, the Rev. and Mrs. Joseph Porter Roberts, are buried in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. The Rev. Roberts was the founder of the Pea Ridge Church of Christ, then the Christian Church.

Response to a plea for clothing to replenish the Pea Ridge Elementary School clothes closet was significant, but more is still needed, according to school nurse Gert Van Lent.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2000

Girl Scouts, fire trucks, several floats and a group describing themselves as the Pea Ridge Riding Club joined about 100 fellow towns people in Pea Ridge on Saturday for a Christmas parade. The fifth annual Pea Ridge Christmas Parade is organized and led by the Beta Alpha Sorority in Pea Ridge.

Temperatures dropped below freezing again for Pea Ridge's second Christmas tree lighting ceremony Sunday evening. Last year's inaugural ceremony, sponsored in honor of the city's sesquicentennial celebration also saw extremely cold weather. Even at 28 degrees, more than 150 people gathered downtown to see the lighting of the tree made of about 1,190 feet of lights.

The local School Board will appoint a new member at its meeting Monday, Dec. 11, in the new high school economics room. The appointee will replace Ron Mullikin who resigned when he moved out of town.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2010

Temperatures have already begun to dip below the freezing mark and winter will soon be upon the residents of Pea Ridge. The number one priority for taking care of your heating system, said Steve Guthrie of Guthrie's Heating and Air, is the air filter.

Richard Funk was awarded Firefighter of the Year as firefighters, retired firemen, Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire-EMS Department board members and their families were on hand Sunday for the annual Firefighter Appreciation luncheon in the community room.

They take various forms, but each promises something too good to be true. Scams -- dishonest schemes, frauds -- are being reported with more regularity to local law enforcement agencies. Two incidents were reported this week, according to Police Chief Tim Ledbetter.