A Pea Ridge Police car was damaged as the result of a vehicle pursuit Friday, Nov. 27.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, an officer attempted to stop a green Chevrolet trailblazer on South Curtis Avenue. The driver of the vehicle fled south, turned east onto Sugar Creek Road with speeds of up to 80 miles per hour, eventually coming out on U.S. Highway 62 on which speeds were as high as 100 miles per hour.

The driver turned onto Lester Lane and struck the front of the vehicle driven by Pea Ridge Police. The pursuit ended on South Summit Drive when the vehicle got stuck. The male driver fled on foot, according to police.

The female passenger, Christina Allen, 31, of Pineville, Mo., was charged in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts felony theft by receiving; felony hindering apprehension and prosecution; and carrying a prohibited weapon.

The vehicle was listed as stolen out of Fayetteville. The tags, which were issued to a gray 2001 Chevrolet trailblazer, were listed as stolen from Rogers.

The driver, Nicholas Shumski, 22, of Mountainburg, is currently a fugitive with outstanding warrants. Pea Ridge Police Department is seeking arrest warrants for various felony charges. No one was injured during this event. Little Flock and Rogers Police assisted in the incident.