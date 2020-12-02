Monday, Dec. 7

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, diced pears, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or popcorn chicken

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, Cole slaw, pineapple tidbits, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or corn dog

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, whole-grain roll, frozen juice cup, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or Salisbury steak

Thursday, Dec. 10

Breakfast: English muffin w/ ham & cheese, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Frito pie w/ cheese, spinach salad, seasoned corn, diced peaches, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken & cheese Crispito

Friday, Dec. 11

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch:Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.