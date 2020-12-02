Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pea Ridge Schools Menus December 2, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 7

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, diced pears, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or popcorn chicken

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, Cole slaw, pineapple tidbits, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or corn dog

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, whole-grain roll, frozen juice cup, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or Salisbury steak

Thursday, Dec. 10

Breakfast: English muffin w/ ham & cheese, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Frito pie w/ cheese, spinach salad, seasoned corn, diced peaches, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken & cheese Crispito

Friday, Dec. 11

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch:Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

More News

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$3.75

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT