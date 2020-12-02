Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. by Annette Beard | December 2, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

2:10 p.m. A resident of Todd Circle reported theft of property involving a delivered package that was missing. The complainant said other items and delivered packages have been missing over the past several months.

Friday, Nov. 13

10:30 p.m. While on a traffic stop, police were approached by a male driver of another vehicle. As a result of the encounter, police arrested Santos-Martinez Alberto Salinas, 39, Rogers, in connection with obstructing governmental operations, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Thursday, Nov. 19

10:45 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Annette Marie Perryman, 47, Bentonville, in connection with a warrant from Rogers.

11:47 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police Eli Noble Bray, 20, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired tags.

Saturday, Nov. 28

2:14 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Isai Montero, 23, Bentonville, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI and IV, possession of drug paraphernalia and defective license plate light.

