Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept. December 2, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

2:23 p.m. Animal bite, Douglas Lane, Rogers

Sunday, Nov. 22

11:02 a.m. Medical, hemorrhage/lacerations, Dylan Drive, Pea Ridge

Monday, Nov. 23

9:49 p.m. Breathing problems, Cherry Street, Pea Ridge

Tuesday, Nov. 24

9:58 a.m. Breathing problem, Corinth Road, Garfield

Wednesday, Nov. 25

2:31 a.m. Medical, sick person, Hazelton Road, Pea Ridge

5:12 p.m. Medical, fall, Benton County

7:05 p.m. Fire alarm, Crump Street, Pea Ridge

7:33 p.m. Unknown problem, Griffin Lane, Pea Ridge

Friday, Nov. 27

3:42 p.m. Unknown problem, Slack Street, Pea Ridge

5:08 p.m. Unknown problem, West Watie Street, Pea Ridge

6:10 p.m. Medical, seizures/convulsions, Greene Street, Pea Ridge

