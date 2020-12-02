Saturday, Nov. 21
2:23 p.m. Animal bite, Douglas Lane, Rogers
Sunday, Nov. 22
11:02 a.m. Medical, hemorrhage/lacerations, Dylan Drive, Pea Ridge
Monday, Nov. 23
9:49 p.m. Breathing problems, Cherry Street, Pea Ridge
Tuesday, Nov. 24
9:58 a.m. Breathing problem, Corinth Road, Garfield
Wednesday, Nov. 25
2:31 a.m. Medical, sick person, Hazelton Road, Pea Ridge
5:12 p.m. Medical, fall, Benton County
7:05 p.m. Fire alarm, Crump Street, Pea Ridge
7:33 p.m. Unknown problem, Griffin Lane, Pea Ridge
Friday, Nov. 27
3:42 p.m. Unknown problem, Slack Street, Pea Ridge
5:08 p.m. Unknown problem, West Watie Street, Pea Ridge
6:10 p.m. Medical, seizures/convulsions, Greene Street, Pea Ridge
