Jean Davis

Jean Davis, 85, of Rogers, died Nov. 25, 2020, in Bentonville. She was born on July 11, 1935, in Red Rock, Ark., to Columbus Farmer and Bonnie (Holt) Prichett.

She always put her family first and enjoyed taking care of them. She was an excellent cook, loved growing a large garden and canning her own vegetables. She was a homemaker until the age of 30.

She began her career at Emerson Electric inspecting motors for small appliances. She worked there for 30 years. Jean enjoyed being outdoors with husband Quinton hunting and camping. She was a very spiritual woman who loved being at church and singing hymns.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Quinton Davis; sons, Gary Davis and Dennis Davis; and 11 siblings.

Survivors are daughters, Joan Oskey of Pea Ridge and Kathy Kielhorn of Rogers; brother, Dale Farmer of Jasper, Ark.; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Talina Dianne McDonald

Talina Dianne McDonald, 38, of Washburn, Mo., died Nov. 27, 2020, in Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. She was born June 15, 1982, in Forrest City, Ark., to Huey W. Kennedy and Sharline Sanasac Kennedy.

She moved to Pea Ridge in 1995 with her family and married Matt McDonald March 12, 2005. She worked as a secretary for the Pea Ridge Junior High School.

Talina was very involved with her kids' activities being a baseball mom, football mom and cheer mom. She loved to hunt, fish and host her family for holiday celebrations.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharline Kennedy.

Survivors are her husband, Matt McDonald; her father, Huey Kennedy of Washburn, Mo.; her children, Katherine McDonald of Porter, Texas, Kadense McDonald, Madison McDonald and Noah McDonald; siblings, Tabitha McKee (Kelly O'Brien) of Pineville, Mo., Shane McKee (Amber) of Bella Vista and Tara Kennedy (Tony Hardcastle) of Pea Ridge.

There will not be a visitation.

Due to covid restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, in First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

The public is invited to watch the service live online through the First Baptist Church Pea Ridge Facebook page or Youtube page.

Burial will be in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Memorial donations for the McDonald family may be made to the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police, Relief Fund at any Arvest Bank location.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Gelene June 'Julie' McKinney

Gelene June "Julie" McKinney, 86, of Rogers, died Nov. 25, 2020. Gelene was born June 20, 1934, in Iowa to parents Leland Stevens and Annie Polka Stevens.

She worked as a CNA for a few years and at Daisy BB Gun from which she retired. She was a longtime resident of northwest Arkansas. Gelene was a member of Cross Church and enjoyed painting, dancing, travel, going to the casino, shopping and dressing with "bling."

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Floyd Ruttan and Donald McKinney; two brothers, Bill and Raymond Stevens; one infant sister; and a great-great-grandson, Easton Snoderly.

Survivors are her son, Russsell Ruttan and wife Tonnie of Rogers; daughters, Sandy Snoderly and husband Henry of Garfield, Carol McCrory and husband Roy of Morton, Miss., and Kathie Graham and husband Mark of Bentonville; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and three nephews, Jackie, Rocky and Dale Stevens of Iowa.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home of Rogers.

Marvin James Phillips

Marvin James Phillips, 84, of Pea Ridge, died Nov. 29, 2020, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born June 3, 1936, in Washington, Penn., to Herbert E. Phillips and Iola Vance Temple Phillips.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and lived in this area since 1974. He worked at O'Reillys in Rogers and loved going to breakfast and visiting with people. He loved living in Pea Ridge, loved his grandchildren and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his children, Bob Phillips (Robbin), Michelle Hill (Michael) and Melinda Phillips, all of Pea Ridge; his grandchildren, Turner Phillips (Jacquelyn) and Dylan Phillips (Tonnie); and great-grandchildren, Alexandria Grace Phillips and Marshall Robert Phillips.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Betty Turney

Betty Turney, 89, of Garfield, Ark., died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in her daughter's home in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Feb. 17, 1931, in Bentonville, Ark., to Edgar and Ruby Rakes.

Betty was a longtime resident of Bentonville but later moved to Fayetteville where she and her husband K.V. Turney operated Wedington Woods Airport. She loved to cook and prepared many lunches for the men that brought their airplanes in for service. She loved flowers and had a greenhouse and raised miniature roses and sold them at the Fayetteville Farmers Market. She also loved floral arranging, gardening, and canning. She and her husband later moved to Garfield, Ark., where she helped her husband with aircraft inspections. She and her husband loved their Schipperke dogs and always took them everywhere even when they traveled in their motor home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, K.V. Turney; her parents; her son, Kenny Moreman; her sister, Mildred Gregory; and her brother, Joe Rakes.

Survivors are her daughter, Patty Knaust (Don) of Bentonville; granddaughter, Anissa Trowbridge of Bentonville; three great-grandchildren; two nieces; and two nephews.

Burial will be in Hart Cemetery in Bentonville, Ark.

Online condolences can be made at www.stockdalemoody.com.

Terry Ernest Warren

Terry Ernest Warren, 70, of Garfield, Ark., died Nov. 28, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 20, 1950, in Harrison, Ark., to Vergil George and Marietta Jones Warren.

He graduated from Lead Hill High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from St. Leo College in Florida and earned his master's degree from the University of Arkansas. He proudly served 21 years in the United States Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force, he spent the next 20 years as a financial advisor. He sold his business in 2014 and he and his wife, Kathy, moved to Thoman, Haiti, to serve as missionaries with But God Ministries.

He was a member of First Baptist Church Pea Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Tommy George Warren and Rhett Murray Warren; and granddaughter, Brook Ashley Stricklin.

Survivors are his wife, Kathleen Carrie Pence Warren; children, Buffy Michelle Maynard (Phillip), Mark Adam Warren, Amy Kathleen Leslie (Jody), Michael Ray Warren, Megan Elizabeth Warren and Emily Anne Warren (Michael Franklin); siblings, Ricky Allen Warren and Bruce Paul Warren; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, in First Baptist Church Pea Ridge.

Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, in First Baptist Church Pea Ridge with full military honors following.

Private Interment is scheduled in Fayetteville National Cemetery.

For those who may wish to watch the service, it may be viewed through the First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge, Facebook page or by church livestream. Will be following covid-19 guidelines and seating will be limited.

Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N 4th, Rogers, Ark.

Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, Terry requested donations be made to First Baptist Church Pea Ridge for the purchase of Haitian Creole Bibles for students in Mathias, Haiti.