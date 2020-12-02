Freshman Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier (No. 2) successfully avoids a steal by a Lady Bobcat Monday, Nov. 30, in Blackhawk gym.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Lady Blackhawk freshman Zoe Litchfield (No. 3) worked around a Lady Bobcat defender Monday in Blackhawk gym.

Freshman Gavin Dixon (No. 15) bounded for a goal during the Monday night contest against the Berryville Bobcats in Blackhawk gym.

Freshman Blackhawk Josh Turner (No. 23) was heavily defended as he worked to keep the ball Monday, Nov. 30, in the game against the Berryville Bobcats.

