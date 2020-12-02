Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
Nov. 17
Pea Ridge Cafe
467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Complaint. Missing test strips for chlorine sanitizer.
Nov. 20
Victoria Mexican Restaurant
155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents.
Noncritical violations: Some growth on ceiling inside ice machine.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Nov. 20 -- Big B's, 2110 Slack St., Pea Ridge
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.