Health Dept. inspections December 2, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Nov. 17

Pea Ridge Cafe

467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Complaint. Missing test strips for chlorine sanitizer.

Nov. 20

Victoria Mexican Restaurant

155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Some growth on ceiling inside ice machine.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 20 -- Big B's, 2110 Slack St., Pea Ridge

