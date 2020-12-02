Feliz Navi Dog Day

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5

Wonderland Christmas Tree farm

Barksberry Place Groomers & Camp BowWow -- on site with giveaways

Rogers Humane Society -- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with pups to adopt

Homemade dog treats and fresh water available at the gift shop