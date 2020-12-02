Cooler weather is here and now is a good time to prepare your home for the winter months ahead. Here's a checklist to get you started:

Examine your roof and gutters - See if you have any missing shingles or need to make any minor repairs to your roof. Clear any leaves, dirt or debris from your gutters and downspouts.

Change your air filters - This will not only help extend the life of your home's central air system, but will also help provide a healthier environment in your home.

Check all your vents, including your attic ventilation system - Make sure your vents are open and not blocked by any furniture. As for your attic vents, make sure they are free of leaves and debris.

Drain your hot water heater - Extra sediments could build up in your tank. You'll also want to make sure there is no rust developing in your tank - you can tell by the color of the water.

Replace leaky faucets - No one wants a leaking or broken pipe in the dead of winter. Making minor repairs now can save you money in the long run.

Check your home's windows and doors for unwanted drafts - Open all your windows and exterior doors in the house and check the seals and caulking around the frames.

Empty your garden hose - When the water in your garden hose freezes it will cause the hose to expand and tear. It's a good idea to disconnect them from the spigots and store them inside.

Remove the fuel from your gas-powered summer lawn equipment - If fuel remains in a piece of equipment for an extended period of time, there is a chance that the fuel line could become clogged.

Trim any potentially dangerous tree limbs - Look for limbs close to your home that could collapse under the weight of snow or ice and cause damage.

Maintaining your home properly can save you time and money in the long run. For more information contact your local Shelter® Insurance agent: Scott Comiskey, Bella Vista, 479-855-7774; Matthew Hillis, Bentonville, 479-273-7793; Jamie Carter, Bentonville, 479-845-3657; Chris Taylor, Gravette 479-787-5421; Sean Garrison, Rogers, 479-621-0555; Derek Wardlow, Rogers, 479-631-0899