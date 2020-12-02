The 25th annual Christmas Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, and travel up North Curtis Avenue from Slack to Pickens streets.

The 22nd annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will not be held, although the lights will be turned on by Miss Pea Ridge at the end of the parade.

Due to restrictions imposed by the state in response to the covid-19 pandemic, there will not be visits with Santa nor gathering for the lighting ceremony, according to officials with Beta Alpha. Officials recommended people observe social distancing and wear masks whether participating or watching the parade.

The parade line-up will be at 4:30 p.m. behind Equity Bank. Floats will be reviewed for judging. The theme is Corona Christmas for the parade sponsored by Beta Alpha.

New categories for float prizes are:

• Grand Champion Award (given to the entry with the best theme);

• Spectacular Sparkles Award (given to the entry with the best light display);

• Elfin Magic Award (given to the best entry featuring children as the main part of the display);

• Vintage Vehicle Award (given to the best car/truck/tractor display);

• Holiday Spirit Award (given to the entry with the most enthusiastic participants); and

• Reason for the Season (best religious theme).

Winners will receive car magnets/signs to display throughout the parade and all the bragging rights. Judging will take place at 5:15 p.m. before the parade starts.

The Christmas Parade was first held in 1995. The lighting ceremony began in 1999.In November 1968, the City Council voted to purchase Christmas lights for the main intersection in town.